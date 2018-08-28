Cyclones Fall to Monsters, 9-3

BURLINGTON, VT (August 27, 2018) - Ross Adolph homered and collected three hits, but the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season, Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, dropped a 9-3 decision to the Vermont Lake Monsters Monday night in the middle game of a three game set at Centennial Field.

W: Reagan (1-1)

L: Butto (1-2)

S: Cerny (3)

Cyclones HR: Adolph (7)

BIG MOMENTS

Ross Adolph blasted a solo home run to lead off the ballgame, and his RBI single in the fifth tied the game 2-2. Adolph finished 3-5 with two RBIs.

The Lake Monsters put the game out of reach, scoring four runs in the eighth inning. Jeremy Eiermann's two-run blast against Yeudy Colon made it 9-3.

Trailing 1-0 early, Vermont rallied to take a 3-2 lead. Aaron Arruda's solo homer tied the game in the second. Nick Osbourne's RBI fielder's choice made it 3-2 in the fifth.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Ross Adolph: 3-5, HR, 2 RBI, R

Nick Meyer: 2-4, R

Walter Rasquin: 1-3, R

NEWS & NOTES

Ross Adolph has hit two consecutive leadoff home runs in the series, and has a team-leading seven long balls this season.

Brian Sharp extended his on-base streak to 28 consecutive games, reaching base on a hit batsman and a walk.

Brooklyn has committed seven errors over the first two games of the series.

WHAT'S NEXT

Brooklyn at Vermont - Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.

Centennial Field - Burlington, VT

Probables: RHP Tylor Megill (0-2, 3.91) vs. RHP Richard Morban (1st start)

Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen

