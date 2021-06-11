Spikes' Bats Quieted in 4-0 Defeat against Black Bears

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Kenny Piper doubled and threw out four would-be base stealers, and Mark Vierling delivered a triple, but the State College Spikes were held to two hits by West Virginia Black Bears pitching as they took a 4-0 loss on Friday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Piper took two bases on his line drive to the left-center field gap in the second inning, but it was with his arm that the Spikes (6-9) catcher made a difference in the game. The product of Columbia College in Missouri held West Virginia (8-4) to a 1-for-5 performance on steal attempts and caught two runners in the fifth inning after each had singled. Piper's efforts behind the plate helped keep State College in the game despite 10 hits and nine walks drawn by Black Bears hitters.

Vierling's two-out triple in the sixth inning gave the Spikes a chance to cut a 3-0 lead, but West Virginia reliever Luke Summers (2-0) escaped trouble by forcing Piper to fly out to conclude the frame.

Kaeber Rog propelled the Black Bears' offense by going 4-for-4 with a double and a walk in the first four-hit game produced by any player in a Major League Baseball Draft League game at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park this season.

State College native and Penn State product Mason Mellott made his second appearance for the Spikes, allowing his first MLB Draft League run on two hits and three walks over three innings. Mellott recorded three strikeouts in the effort.

Spikes starter Joe Miceli (0-2) took the loss after giving up the Black Bears' first two runs on three hits and five walks while striking out four batters.

Summers was one of five West Virginia pitchers to combine on the two-hit shutout and earned the win after working three innings in which he yielded one hit and two walks. The righty also hit two batters and struck out two.

Saturday, the Spikes and Black Bears meet for the middle game of their three-game set with a 6:35 p.m. start time at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Right-hander Richie Holetz out of Omaha will make his State College debut in a starting role, while West Virginia is set to send left-hander Cam Baumann to the mound for his first start in the MLB Draft League.

Fans will enjoy a jam-packed evening finishing with a fantastic FIREWORKS show that will light up the skies over Happy Valley, presented by Boyles Insurance.

It's also a Super Saturday, presented by PA Lottery and B94.5, featuring great chances to win big throughout the night. The fun includes Baseball Bingo, with the first 10 Bingo winners entered into a drawing on August 7 for the Baseball Bingo Ultimate Prize Pack, featuring a 70-inch Ultra HD Smart TV.

The series concludes on a Sunday Funday, presented by Bigfoot Country Legends, featuring a Blair Thomas Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 250 fans. Gates will open at 3:00 p.m. for Sunday's 4:05 game against West Virginia.

Tickets for both weekend games, as well as every game remaining on the 2021 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, starting with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

Time of Game - 3:18

Attendance - 1,940

