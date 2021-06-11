Keys Game Postponed, Frederick and Mahoning Valley Return to Play on Saturday

Frederick MD - The Frederick Keys have announced that tonight's game against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers has been postponed. The three-game series, which will now become two games, will begin on Saturday.

Fans who purchased tickets to Friday night's contest can exchange them for any future Keys game by exchanging their tickets at the box office. With the postponed fireworks on Friday night, the Keys are happy to announce Nymeo as the sponsor for the July 30 fireworks show.

The Keys are pleased to announce that with tonight's rain out, the Ryan Mountcastle shirsey giveaway presented by Nymeo Federal Credit Union will be held during Saturday's game. First pitch against the Scrappers is set for 6:00 PM. The first 1000 fans inside of the gates on Saturday will receive a Nymeo Ryan Mountcastle shirsey. Fans who purchase tickets to Saturday's game are encouraged to celebrate Superhero night by dressing as their favorite superheroes. There will be a pregame parade on the warning track for Keys fans to show off their superhero costumes!

Saturday's game will also feature the first double fireworks night of the year, and will be the biggest show of the season to date. Fans who purchase a ticket to the game can watch the postgame fireworks from their seats following last pitch!

On Sunday, the Keys will celebrate the second Sunday Funday of the season presented by Dogtopia! Fans can play catch on the field from 12-12:30 prior to 1:00 PM first pitch.

If interested in purchasing a ticket for a game this weekend at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, fans can purchase online at FrederickKeys.com or call the box office at 301-815-9939 right now to reserve their seats.

