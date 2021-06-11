Black Bears to Increase Ballpark Capacity to 50% Starting with Game on June 22

The West Virginia Black Bears are thrilled to announce that they will increase ballpark capacity to 50% for games at Monongalia County Ballpark beginning with their game on Tuesday, June 22 against the Frederick Keys. Tickets for that game and all games June 22 - July 3 will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, June 15 (10 am.) at WestVirginiaBlackBears.com or by calling the Black Bears Ticket Office at (304) 293-7653.

Members of the Black Bears email club will have access to a single-game ticket presale starting Monday, June 14 (10 a.m.). Tickets remain available for next week's series, June 15-17 against the Trenton Thunder, at WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

The Black Bears have continued to work with local and state officials to safely increase the number of fans that can enjoy a night out at Monongalia County Ballpark. Starting June 22, all seats in sections 101 and 102 will now be available for purchase as well parts of sections 108 and 109 of the ballpark. There will be no limits to the number of seats that can be purchased together in those sections and the team does offer discounts to fans wishing to bring groups of 12 or more to a Black Bears games.

The team will also continue to offer socially-distanced seating options for fans in other sections of the ballpark. Based on CDC recommendations, the Black Bears still encourage fans to wear their masks while attending games at Monongalia County Ballpark, but their use will no longer be required starting on June 22.

The Black Bears continue to encourage all fans to take advantage of digital tickets and print-at-home ticket options this season, as the Box Office will remain closed for walk-up purchases. All advance sale tickets are $2.00 OFF per ticket and will be delivered electronically.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

