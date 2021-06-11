Keys Total for First 10 Hit Game of Season, Drop Series Finale to Trenton

Trenton, NJ - The Frederick Keys dropped the final game of a three-game road trip against the Trenton Thunder by a final score of 14-5.

The Keys opened the scoring for just the third time this season, pushing across one run on two hits in the 2nd inning. Brendan Tinsman led off the inning with a single. He was moved up on a single by Kameron Wells. Tyler Doanes then worked a one out walk to load the bases against Trenton starter Alec Huertas. Eddie McCabe dribbled a ball up the middle and reached on a fielder's choice, beating out the double play and driving in a run to give the Keys a 1-0 advantage.

Brock Gilliam started the game for the Keys throwing three and a third innings, giving up four hits and two runs. The Thunder scored the first run of the game in the 2nd inning as lead off batter Daniel Harris reached on a throwing error. Harris came around to score on a single by Carlos Pena.

Trenton took a big lead in the 4th inning, tallying four times against reliever Shane Barringer. The inning began with a home run by Jordan Hollins, which knocked Gilliam out of the game. Barringer issued a walk in the inning and struck out a batter. The Keys made two errors in the frame, both against Anthony Herron Jr. The Keys would not be able to overcome the 6-1 deficit they faced.

In the 8th, trailing 11-1 Kevin Jimenez reached on a single to lead off the inning. Tinsman stepped into the box and launched his first home run of the season over the left field wall, adding two runs for the Keys who now trailed 11-3.

Trenton had offense of its own in the bottom half of the 8th, extending the Thunder lead back to 10 after a double by Jared Gillen.

The Keys final at bat of the day brought some excitement. Yareb Martinez led off the inning, swinging at the first pitch he saw to reach on an error. He would come around to score on a single two batters later by Herron Jr. Jimenez also had a double in the inning to bring the final score to 14-5.

The Keys picked up 10 hits for the first time all season. Frederick returns home for a weekend series against Mahoning Valley this Friday. Single game tickets are available online at FrederickKeys.com. For more information on the Frederick Keys please contact JJ Michalski at JMichalski@FrederickKeys.com.

Editors note: The PitchAware box score and scoring decisions on Yareb Martinez's 6th inning appearance have now been changed to a base hit, rather than an error. The runs against Shane Barringer should be unearned and a scoring decision is being reviewed by MLB Draft League.

