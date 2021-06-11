Scrappers Homestand Preview - June 15-20

June 11, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Vs. State College Spikes and West Virginia BlackBears

Tuesday, June 15 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05pm

It's TOPPS TUESDAY! The first 1,000 fans through the gates every Tuesday home game receive a 2020 Topps Bowman sample pack! It's All You Can Eat Tuesday presented by 570 WKBN! Add $15 for adults and $12 for kids on to your ticket price and you can get all you can eat hot dogs, Italian sausage, soft tacos, French fries, nachos, popcorn and soft drinks through the 7th inning! It's also Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Shepherd of the Valley. All our fans 55 or older will receive half priced Upper Box seat tickets.

Wednesday, June 16 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 pm

It's Military Appreciation Night. Get two free Upper Box seat tickets with a Military ID at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field, presented by NECA/IBEW Electricians and 33 WYTV. It's also $2 Pizza Joe's Pizza Slice Night at the concessions stands throughout the game.

Thursday, June 17 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05pm

It's Buck Night presented by Quaker Steak & Lube. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs and $1 drinks all game long. It's also TikTok Night!

Friday, June 18 vs. West Virginia BlackBears @ 7:05pm

Bucket Ruckus, baseball's favorite rockstars come to Eastwood Field for hard-knockin', beat-rockin', no-stoppin' entertainment. Stick around after the game for a fantastic fireworks show all presented by 717 Credit Union, Fairfield Inn Warren-Niles, Flex Strut, The Hot Dog Shoppe, 21 WFMJ, WBCB and radio Mix 98.9.

Saturday, June 19 vs. West Virginia BlackBears @ 7:05pm

It's Game Show Night! Purchase a regular priced ticket starting Monday, June 14 in person at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office for your chance to spin the wheel of thousands of dollars of gift card giveaways (while supplies last). Other prize giveaways throughout the game!

Sunday, June 20 vs. West Virginia BlackBears @ 4:05 PM

Every Sunday Matters! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food item for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. We will also be Rollin' Thru the Decades for 80's Night! Celebrate Father's Day with us! A special gift package for Dad is available with a $10 loaded upper box seat ticket, $25 gift card, baseball & post-game catch for $40. Available at mvscrappers.com or at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office. It's also Kids Run the Bases day! All kids in attendance can run the bases following the game.

The Scrappers 2021 season is presented by Lordstown Motors. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000.

Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 11, 2021

