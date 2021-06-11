Bisons win back-to-back games for first time in nearly a month

(Trenton, NJ) - After playing a long Thursday night doubleheader that resulted in a split, the Buffalo Bisons and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were back at it again on Friday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. The teams waited out a 34-minute delay at the outset as the field was prepared following several days of steady rain, but the Herd never trailed in front of a crowd of 3,302 (largest of the season). Cullen Large led off for the first time and picked up three hits while driving in the first two runs, and Nick Allgeyer (2-2) secured his first win since May 5 with four innings of long relief.

Making his third rehab start, righthander Thomas Hatch needed 30 pitches to retire the RailRiders in the top of the first before settling down in the second. Meanwhile, the offense stranded three runners over the first two innings against Scranton starter Brody Koerner, who then loaded the bases to begin the third. Large and Dilson Herrera singled and Kevin Smith was hit on the hand with a pitch, but Koerner escaped by getting the next three outs to keep the game scoreless.

Hatch departed after surrendering a leadoff double to Andrew Velazquez in the third, yet lefthander Kirby Snead ended the inning quickly with a strikeout and a double play. Ryan LaMarre flied out to right field with Velazquez getting a great jump as he tried to steal third, and Jared Hoying threw back to second for the twin killing. Snead eventually picked up two more strikeouts and another flyout to right in the fourth to lower his ERA to 0.59.

During Koerner's (1-3) last inning in the fourth, Logan Warmoth and Nash Knight worked one out walks. Warmoth went first to third on a wild pitch that kicked wildly off catcher Robinson Chirinos, and Large scored him with a sacrifice fly to left on the first pitch he saw. Facing Albert Abreu in the sixth, Warmoth singled, stole second, and advanced to third on yet another wild pitch before Knight drew his second walk. Large's second single brought in his second run, and after a walk to Herrera, Smith doubled over the head of LaMarre in left for a 4-0 lead.

The RailRiders tested Allgeyer all night, and they were finally able to break through when Trey Amburgey led off the seventh with a home run to left that extended his hitting streak to 16 games. With four straight strikeouts to end the seventh and start the eighth, Allgeyer appeared as if he was on cruise control before surrendering three straight two-out singles to load the bases. Third baseman Armando Alvarez had a chance as the go-ahead run, but ended the threat with a flyout to center field to keep the Herd ahead 4-1.

In the ninth, Bryan Baker opened things up by striking out Velazquez, but a dropped third strike allowed the speedy shortstop to take first. Estevan Florial reached on a fielder's choice, and after a LaMarre single, Hoy Park came through with a sacrifice fly to left to cut the lead to 4-2. Baker ended the three hour and 39 minute marathon with a strikeout of Mike Ford, who was called out on a check swing as the series heads into its final stages tied at two games apiece.

