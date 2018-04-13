Speed, Power Lead Barons To 5-4 Win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - With timely offense and another dominant night from the bullpen, the Birmingham Barons (5-3) edged the Montgomery Biscuits (2-6) 5-4 on Friday night in front of a record-setting crowd of 8,683 at Regions Field. The win gives the Barons a two games to one lead in the five-game series.

Moments That Mattered: The big hit for the Barons came in the bottom of the third inning. With two on and one out, Keon Barnum crushed an 0-2 pitch from Biscuits starter J.D. Martin (L, 0-2) over the left field fence for a 3-run home run, his first of the season, to give the Barons an early 5-1 lead they would not give up.

Quotable: "He had two strikes on me, so I had to choke up and see a good pitch over the plate to hit, and I put a good swing on it," said Barnum. "I just kept putting the work in, and I knew the hit was going to come."

Turning Point: In the fifth, Colton Turner (W, 2-0) came in to relieve Barons starter Jordan Guerrero with the bases loaded and nobody out. Turner promptly induced a sacrifice fly from Dalton Kelly and got Nathan Lukes to ground into an inning-ending double play to preserve a 5-4 Barons lead with the tying run stranded on third base. Jorge Rondón and Ian Hamilton (S, 2) combined to pitch the final three innings to finish the win.

Facts And Figures: After not stealing a base for the first seven games of the season, the Barons put on a running display on Friday, led by Tito Polo. The Colombian recorded a career-high four steals over the first four innings to become the first Baron with four steals in a game since Hoss Bowlin on June 22, 1964 at Chattanooga.

He Said It: "He's unreal. That dude is so speedy," Barnum said of Polo. "He really got it done tonight."

By The Numbers: Friday's attendance of 8,683 is the largest in the six-season history of Regions Field, topping the previous high of 8,672 set on July 3, 2017. It also marks the Barons' second straight sellout and 42nd overall at Regions Field.

Up Next: In game four of the series on Saturday night, the Barons are scheduled to send Ian Clarkin (1-0, 0.00) to the mound against Montgomery right-hander Benton Moss (0-1, 7.36). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Curt Bloom will have the call on 960 WERC News Radio and the iHeart Radio app.

