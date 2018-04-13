Biscuits Support EJI Museum & Memorial for Peace and Justice

April 13, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release





MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits proudly announce additions to the promotional and game schedule on April 26th and 27th in conjunction with the events surrounding the opening of the Equal Justice Initiative Museum and Memorial for Peace and Justice in downtown Montgomery. The weekend will include a free t-shirt giveaway on Thursday the 26th along with an adjusted start time from 6:35 PM to 12:05 PM for the Friday April 27th Biscuits game against the Mobile Baybears. The weekend will also feature a traveling exhibit from the Negro League Baseball Museum.

"The Biscuits are part of the fabric of Downtown and the Greater Montgomery community. " said Lou DiBella, Managing Owner of the Biscuits. "We will continue to create a vibrant atmosphere for all of our neighbors, and for guests visiting from around the Country. We hope that many participating in the events of this historic weekend will come and join us at the ballpark for a game. "

"It is important that The City of Montgomery recognizes its history and integral role in America's Civil Rights movement. Diversity must be celebrated and inclusion remains an important goal. The Montgomery Biscuits proudly welcome the EJI Museum and Memorial for Peace and Justice. We need to remember our past in order to create a better future. During our homestand, beginning on April 26th, Riverwalk Stadium will honor the history of the integration of America's pastime."

Throughout the weekend fans are encouraged to visit the Negro League Baseball Museum traveling exhibit on the concourses of Riverwalk Stadium. This exhibit highlights the times, teams, and talent of the Negro League and showcases the stories of individuals who pioneered the league, including Buck O'Neil, Josh Gibson, Satchel Paige, and Jackie Robinson.

Thursday, April 26th will be highlighted by a t-shirt giveaway presented by Gipson's Tire Pros to the first 1,000 fans in attendance 15 and older. The shirt will commemorate the connection between the fight for equality and integration in Major League Baseball and the Civil Rights movement in America.

On Friday, April 27th the Biscuits have shifted the start time of the game to 12:05 to accommodate the large crowds expected for the "Concert for Peace and Justice" taking place at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre later that evening. The gates will open for the game at 11:05am.

Tickets for any of these Biscuits events are available at the Riverwalk Stadium box office, biscuitsbaseball.com, or by calling (334)323-BALL. Tickets and information regarding the "Concert for Peace and Justice" are available at eji.org and https://eji.org/concert-for-peace-and-justice.

