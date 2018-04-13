Wahoos Add Two Pitchers from Daytona

The Cincinnati Reds have designated RHP Ariel Hernandez for assignment and RHP Rafael De Paula has been promoted to AAA Louisville. In their place, RHP Kevin Canelon and LHP Seth Varner have been transferred from Hi-A Daytona.

Canelon made two appearances out of the Daytona bullpen and allowed just one run on two hits over 2.2 innings. He walked one and struck out four. Varner made one start for the Tortugas against Charlotte on 4/9. He allowed just one run on three hits over 6 innings with three strikeouts and no walks. Varner was a 10th round pick of the Reds in 2014 out of Miami of Ohio.

Hernandez made three scoreless appearances spanning 3.1 innings. He struck out three batters without issuing a walk. De Paula worked four scoreless innings over three outings. He struck out five while walking just one.

Both Varner and Canelon are active and available for tonight's game against the Chattanooga Lookouts. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Transaction Notice: RHP Ariel Hernandez designated for assignment; RHP Rafael De Paula transferred to AAA Lousivlle; RHP Kevin Canelon transferred from Advanced A Daytona; LHP Seth Varner transferred from Advanced A Daytona.

