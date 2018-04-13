Barons Edge Biscuits, 5-2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (1-5) lost their fifth-straight game on Wednesday night, falling in their first road game of the season away at Birmingham (4-2), 5-2, at Regions Field.

Genesis Cabrera (0-1) was making his second start of the year, and the lefty looked sharp early, fanning four Barons through the first two innings. The 21-year-old southpaw also got some offensive assistance when Jermaine Palacios grounded into a double play that scored Dalton Kelly from third after doubling earlier in the inning to put Montgomery up 1-0 in the second against Spencer Adams (1-0).

The lead would not last long, however, as Jameson Fisher bashed a towering solo homer over the right field wall to tie the game at one. In the fifth, Palacios would commit his first two errors of the season-one throwing, one fielding-and a Cabrera wild pitch brought home Barons shortstop Danny Mendick from third to put Birmingham in front, 2-1.

An inning later, Courtney Hawkins scorched an RBI-double to put the game out of reach before a two-run laser beam of a longball by Seby Zavala made it a 5-1 affair. Nathan Lukes would pull one back for the Biscuits in the eight with an RBI-double that appeared to hit off Hawkins' glove, but that's all the Biscuits could muster offensively.

The team is now hitting just 5-for-54 with runners in scoring position this season, and have yet to score more than three runs in any of their first six games.

Montgomery is off to their worst start since 2015, but will hand the ball to a Big Leaguer on Thursday in Zach Lee (0-0), who will try to put out the flames against Jordan Stephens (0-1) at 7:05 PM.

