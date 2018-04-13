D-Backs Add RHP Ryan Atkinson to Generals
April 13, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release
Jackson, Tenn. -- In coordination with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Jackson Generals announced today the addition of right-handed pitcher Ryan Atkinson to their active roster. Atkinson's addition at Jackson puts the active roster for the Generals at 25 players. Atkinson will be active today and is expected to start tonight's Generals game against the Tennessee Smokies.
BULLET BIO: RHP Ryan Atkinson
24 years old; born 5/10/93 in Cincinnati, Ohio
Height/Weight: 6'3", 220 lbs.
Signed as a non-drafted free-agent in 2016 by the D-backs
Graduated from University of Cincinnati in 2015
Worked at UC Medical Center before trying out for independent baseball
Led all D-backs minor league players in strikeouts last season with 167
2017: 26 games, 9-10, 3.30 ERA, 141.2 IP, 1.17 WHIP between Low-A Kane County, High-A Visalia, and Double-A Jackson
2017 at Jackson: 7 games, 4-2, 3.22 ERA, 36.1 IP, 1.38 WHIP
Career MILB marks: 35 games, 10-14, 3.29 ERA, 175.0 IP, 1.20 WHIP
ROSTER MOVES - JACKSON GENERALS (AA-Arizona)
ADD: RHP Ryan Atkinson (jersey number: 46)
The baseball season has begun, but it's not too late to come see the Generals (or see them again)! The Generals are hosting the Birmingham Barons and Chattanooga Lookouts on a ten-game homestand April 16-25, and you can be there-call 731.988.5299 to order your tickets today! To buy tickets or team merchandise online, or for further information on the 2018 season, log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!
