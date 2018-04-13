D-Backs Add RHP Ryan Atkinson to Generals

Jackson, Tenn. -- In coordination with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Jackson Generals announced today the addition of right-handed pitcher Ryan Atkinson to their active roster. Atkinson's addition at Jackson puts the active roster for the Generals at 25 players. Atkinson will be active today and is expected to start tonight's Generals game against the Tennessee Smokies.

BULLET BIO: RHP Ryan Atkinson

24 years old; born 5/10/93 in Cincinnati, Ohio

Height/Weight: 6'3", 220 lbs.

Signed as a non-drafted free-agent in 2016 by the D-backs

Graduated from University of Cincinnati in 2015

Worked at UC Medical Center before trying out for independent baseball

Led all D-backs minor league players in strikeouts last season with 167

2017: 26 games, 9-10, 3.30 ERA, 141.2 IP, 1.17 WHIP between Low-A Kane County, High-A Visalia, and Double-A Jackson

2017 at Jackson: 7 games, 4-2, 3.22 ERA, 36.1 IP, 1.38 WHIP

Career MILB marks: 35 games, 10-14, 3.29 ERA, 175.0 IP, 1.20 WHIP

ROSTER MOVES - JACKSON GENERALS (AA-Arizona)

ADD: RHP Ryan Atkinson (jersey number: 46)

