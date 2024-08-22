Sparks Forward Stephanie Talbot Signs Contract Extension

August 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks today announced that forward Stephanie Talbot has signed a contract extension through the 2025 season. In her first season with the Sparks, she has averaged 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists, while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 35% from the three. This season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in the WNBA in assists-to-turnover ratio.

"I'm glad I found a home in LA with a coaching staff and organization that trust me as much as I trust them," said Talbot. "I look forward to helping my teammates and the Sparks return to championship form."

In six WNBA seasons, the 6-foot-1 Australian has played 187 games, averaging 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 43.7 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from deep in 16.7 minutes per game. Talbot, who was selected in the third round (33rd overall) by the Phoenix Mercury in 2014, earned a bronze medal with the Australian Opals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"We are thrilled to announce the extension of Steph Talbot. We have so much evidence that her best days are still ahead of her," said General Manager Raegan Pebley. "That is saying something considering the already stellar career in the WNBA, as an Olympian, and in Australia's WNBL, where she won MVP in 2020. Steph impacts both ends of the floor, on and off the ball, and our culture."

"We are excited about Steph's extension and decision to stay in LA through the 2025 season," said head coach Curt Miller. "Her versatility and toughness to play multiple positions while impacting both ends of the court is a valuable piece to our team."

