Sparks Forward Azurà Stevens Signs Contract Extension

August 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks announced today that WNBA Champion Azurà Stevens has signed a one-year contract extension with the Sparks. The 6-foot-6 forward was first acquired by the Sparks in 2023 free agency when she signed a multi-year contract with LA. Since then, she's averaged 10.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 41.7% from the field during her time as a Spark.

"I'm incredibly excited to continue my journey with the Los Angeles Sparks and keep building with my teammates," said Stevens. "This organization has believed in and supported me the last two seasons, and I feel grateful for the opportunity to continue to call LA home and build something special here."

Since making her season debut, Stevens has made an immediate impact on the court, averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals in her first eight games since returning from injury, shooting 48.6% from the field, 42.3% from deep and 84.6% from the free-throw line. In just her fourth game back, Stevens posted a season-high 24 points against the Seattle Storm, shooting 60.0% from three and 58.8% from the field. This season, the former UConn Husky has reached 1,500 career WNBA points and currently ranks 12th on the Sparks' all-time blocks list.

"The world gets the privilege of watching Azurà as competitor on the court. We as an organization have the honor of experiencing her full impact. She has poured into this team as a whole and into individuals selflessly," said General Manager Raegan Pebley. "She brings contagious joy, optimism, leadership, toughness and shares in our vision. She believes in others, believes in us and we believe in her."

In her seven seasons in the league, Stevens has amassed 1,556 points, 798 rebounds and 176 blocks. Stevens was drafted sixth overall in 2018 by the Dallas Wings out of the University of Connecticut after playing her first two collegiate seasons at Duke. She played a pair of seasons with the Wings and earned a spot on the WNBA All-Rookie Team before being traded to the Chicago Sky in 2020. Stevens won the 2021 WNBA Championship with the Sky and continued with the squad for one more season before signing with the Sparks ahead of the 2023 season.

"Azurà is a big piece of our future and a joy to coach. She carries with her a championship mentality," said head coach Curt Miller. "Azurà is a player that provides us with so much flexibility on both ends of the floor because of her tremendous versatility and skill."

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.