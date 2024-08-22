Las Vegas Falls to Hot-Shooting Minnesota, 98-87

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (17-10) received double-digit scoring efforts from four players, including 26 points from Jackie Young, but could not counter the hot hands of the Minnesota Lynx (20-8) in a 98-87 loss on Wednesday night. Also scoring in double figures were Kelsey Plum (20 points), A'ja Wilson (15) and Tiffany Hayes (12).

The Lynx shot 59.4% from the field and 57.9% from 3-point range, and were led by Napheesa Collier's 23 points.

First Quarter Highlights (Minnesota 26, Las Vegas 25)

The Aces found themselves in a 21-13 hole with 4 minutes to go in the stanza. They recovered to finish shooting 10 of 16 overall and 4 of 7 from 3-point range, closing to within a point at the end of the period. The Lynx went 10 of 15 in the quarter, including a perfect 3 of 3 from distance. Wilson scored 7 points and Young had 6 for the Aces. Bridget Carleton and Collier scored 6 apiece for the visitors.

Second Quarter Highlights (Minnesota 54, Las Vegas 46)

After the Aces knotted the score at 33-all just over 3 minutes into the second, the Lynx posted a 10-0 run for their biggest lead of the half, 43-33, at 4:21. The Aces got within 4 points, 50-46, at 1:15, but couldn't bridge the gap. The Lynx shot 62.5% (10-16 FGs) from the field and 2 of 4 from 3-point range, while the Aces connected on 40% (6-15 FGs) of their field goal attempts and 3 of 7 from distance. Young, who went 6 of 6 from the line, scored 9 points and Collier tallied 8.

Third Quarter Highlights (Minnesota 78, Las Vegas 67)

The Aces pulled to within 5 points, 64-59, after a Plum 3-pointer at 6:07. The Lynx' hit 58.8% of their tries from the floor and the Aces made 41.1% of theirs. Neither team shot a free throw in the 3rd quarter. Plum scored 10 and Young had 9 for the Aces. Courtney Williams tallied 7 for the Lynx.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Minnesota 98, Las Vegas 87)

The Lynx went up by as many as 15 points in the final frame. Minnesota shot just 50% from the floor, their lowest shooting quarter of the game. Hayes had 8 points off the bench and Collier posted 7 for the Lynx.

KEY STATS

The Lynx connected on 38 of 64 field goal attempts, including 11 of 19 (.579) from 3-point range, while the Aces hit on 33 of 71 (.465) from the floor and 13 of 30 (.433) from distance.

The Aces outscored the Lynx 13-8 on second-chance points, and 36-28 points in the paint.

The Aces flipped 12 Lynx turnovers into 12 points, but gave up 14 points on their own 9 miscues.

Williams posted the game's lone double-double with 22 points and 10 assists.

GAME NOTES

Wilson extended her streak of consecutive double-digit scoring efforts to 40 games-the longest active streak in the league, and tied for the 20th longest in WNBA history.

Wilson's 9 rebounds give her 1,956 for her career, which are the 30th most in WNBA history. Next up on the list is Tammy Sutton-Brown (29th, 2,010).

Gray handed out 5 assists and now has 1,571 for her career-the 9th most in WNBA history. Cappie Pondexter is 8th on the list with 1,578.

A'ja Wilson's 15 points, and Tiffany Hayes's 12 moved them past Kristi Tolliver into 35th and 36th place respectively on the WNBA's all-time scoring list with 4,487 (Wilson) and 4,485 (Hayes) points. Skylar Diggins-Smith and Penny Taylor are tied for 33rd on the list with 4,606 points

NEXT UP

The Aces hit the road for three straight games beginning with a Friday, Aug. 23, rematch against the Lynx at Target Center. The game is being broadcast on ION and tips at 6:30 pm PT.

