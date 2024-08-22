Liberty Takes Win Over Wings

August 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

On Thursday, the New York Liberty (25-4) defeated the Dallas Wings (6-22), 79-71.

At 25-4, the 2024 Liberty are off to the team's best start through 29 games in franchise history.

The Liberty recorded at least 15 assists for the team's 100th consecutive game, which is the longest such streak in WNBA history and 44 games more than the next-longest streak of at least 15 assists. The Liberty are on pace to become the first team in WNBA history to average at least 20 assists per game in consecutive seasons.

New York set a new season high in offensive rebounds for the third consecutive game with 17 offensive rebounds against Dallas.

The Liberty recorded at least 45 rebounds in three consecutive games, which is tied for the longest streak of 45 or more rebounds in WNBA history.

New York's bench scored 10 points for the team's seventh consecutive game with double-digit bench points, moving the team to 10-0 in games where the Liberty's bench outscores the opponent's reserves.

Up Next: The Liberty will face the Connecticut Sun on Saturday, August 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.

KEY RUNS

Q1: Dallas went on an 8-0 run from the 5:38 mark of the first to the 2:05 mark of the first quarter.

Q2: New York went on an 11-0 run from the 9:30 mark of the second to the 5:44 mark of the second quarter.

Q3: Dallas went on an 8-0 run from the 7:09 mark of the third to the 5:43 mark of the third quarter.

Q4: New York went on a 9-2 run from the 3:11 mark of the fourth to the 1:15 mark of the final frame.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty offense with 19 points and six assists against the Wings while adding seven rebounds and three steals. Stewart scored or assisted on the Liberty's first nine points of the game. With her rebound at 0:22 of the second quarter, Breanna passed Diana Taurasi for 24th on the WNBA's all-time rebounding list (2,181).

Stewart made her 1,200th career free throw to become the second-fastest player in WNBA history to reach 1,200 career free throws made (250 games). Breanna is on pace to average a career-best 5.3 free throws made per game and has made at least three free throws in 13 consecutive games, which is the longest streak of her career and tied for the longest active streak in the WNBA.

Jonquel Jones finished with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds as the Liberty moved to 22-0 in games where Jones recorded a double-double during her Liberty tenure. Jones made 50% (5-10) of her shots from the field and added a steal.

Leonie Fiebich set a new career high with 16 points on 46% (6-13) shooting from the field and 44% (4-9) shooting from deep. Fiebich recorded a +10 plus-minus to extend her all-time rookie record for consecutive games with a plus-minus of +10 or better (seven consecutive games). Fiebich also added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win.

Kayla Thornton scored 16 points on 40% (6-15) shooting from the field to go along with five rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Thornton also tied her season high in offensive rebounds with three against her former team.

Courtney Vandersloot finished with five points to go along with six assists and five rebounds. Vandersloot also recorded a game-high +16 plus-minus in the win.

Jaylyn Sherrod scored a career-high four points with two assists, one steal and one block off the bench.

