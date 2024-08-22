Dream Stay Undefeated in Return from Olympic Break with 72-63 Win over Phoenix

August 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - Powered by a dominant all-around performance, the Dream continued its undefeated streak since returning from the Olympic Break with a 72-63 victory over the Phoenix Mercury at Gateway Center.

Atlanta's record improves to 10-17 overall and 6-8 at home.

Allisha Gray went for a team-high of 21 points, with two assists and three rebounds. She shot 6-for-14 from the field and 3-for-8 from 3-point range.

"I think everybody has bought in," Gray said. "We know what we need to execute. We worked really hard during the Olympic Break, and it's a great turnaround. It's nice to have everybody back healthy, so that makes it even more enjoyable as well."

Rhyne Howard followed with 19 points, three assists, two rebounds and one steal. The guard surpassed 1,500 career points to become one of seven players in Dream franchise history to reach the milestone.

The Dream offense wasted no time finding its momentum as the game began, going on a 17-4 run while holding Phoenix scoreless for almost six full minutes in the first. Atlanta's defense limited the visitors to shooting just 13.3% from the field, resulting in a new season-low in points scored in a quarter for the Mercury.

After a Phoenix run, Atlanta rallied to score 10 of the 11 final points in the second quarter, fueled by Gray and Howard, who produced 14 of the 15 Dream points in the second.Going into the second half, the Dream held onto its lead, 34-26.

Charles ignited the fourth quarter for the Dream, scoring her tenth point of the night with a 3-pointer to reach No. 2 on the WNBA's All-Time Scoring List, passing Tina Thompson. Once forward Lorela Cubaj kicked an offensive rebound out to Charles, the center knocked down the shot from 25-feet out, causing Gateway Center to immediately erupt with thunderous cheers and celebration.

At the next dead ball, Charles' teammates sprinted from the bench to embrace her at centercourt.

"It's just really full circle for me," Charles said postgame. "Just in my career, for it to have been done alongside Tanisha [Wright], one of the most impactful teammates and person that that I have in my life. I'm just very thankful, a lot of gratitude to be on the court with Diana [Taurasi], to be behind Diana], to be in the same sentence. It's just unimaginable."

By the end, the center marked her eleventh double-double of the season with 12 points and season-high of 17 rebounds.

Immediately after returning to play, the Dream surged onto a 11-0 run that then swelled into a 21-4 run to close the night.

The Dream will host Phoenix once again on August 23, at 7:30 p.m. on ION.

