Dallas Wings Edged at New York Liberty, 79-71

August 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Brooklyn, NY - Facing the New York Liberty on the road for the second time in three days, the Dallas Wings came up just short, 79-71, against the first-place team in the WNBA. In front of a sold-out crowd at Barclays Center, four starters scored in double figures for the Wings, including a team-high 19 points for Arike Ogunbowale.

Ogunbowale added a game-high eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Natasha Howard tallied 16 points, eight boards, two assists and two blocks, while Teaira McCowan went for 14 points and eight rebounds. Satou Sabally chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Jacy Sheldon was credited with eight points, two rebounds and two assists.

The game remained within single digits for its entirety, with Dallas (6-22) leading by no more than three and New York (25-4) leading by no more than nine from start to finish. The contest featured five ties and 10 lead changes, with the Wings leading as late as the six-minute mark in the fourth.

Dallas held a 17-14 advantage after the first quarter as all seven Wings that entered the game scored, including four points apiece for Ogunbowale and Howard. New York was limited to 26.3-percent shooting in the opening 10 minutes, and a 2-9 (.222) mark from three.

The tables turned in the second quarter, with Dallas limited to a .333 shooting clip while New York found its stroke at .467. The Liberty outscored the Wings 21-15 in the frame to carry a 35-32 advantage into halftime.

The teams were neck and neck in the third which saw McCowan dominate with nine points and six rebounds in that 10-minute span alone, while Sheldon scored six of her eight on the night in that period. The Liberty held a narrow 18-17 advantage in the third to lead 53-49 heading into the fourth.

The Wings took their first lead since the opening 90 seconds of the second quarter off an and-one by Ogunbowale with 6:47 left in the game, as Dallas pulled ahead 56-55. The Liberty responded with four straight points to take a three-point lead, before Ogunbowale cut it to one, 59-58, with five minutes left. The teams traded baskets over the next 90 seconds, with McCowan twice cutting the lead to one, but that's as close as the Wings would get. New York went on a 6-0 run to lead by seven, 71-64, with 2:16 left, and would hold at least a two-possession advantage the rest of the way. Ogunbowale had eight of her team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Dallas outshot New York from the field, .435 to .351, but both teams struggled from three - with the Wings going 2-13 (.154) and the Liberty finishing 7-29 (.241). New York won the rebounding battle 46-38, and held the advantage in second-chance points, 20-10. Dallas outscored New York in points in the paint, 46-38, and fast break points, 14-10.

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 19 points, while Jonquel Jones had 13 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

The teams will meet two more times this season in Texas on Sept. 10 and 12.

The Wings return to Arlington to begin a five-game homestretch, which tips off on Sunday against the Los Angeles Sparks at 3 p.m. CT. The game will air live on NBA TV and Bally Sports Southwest Extra, and stream on WNBA Leage Pass.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.