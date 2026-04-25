Sparks Arrive for Preseason

Published on April 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







New look, same energy

The Los Angeles Sparks arrive ahead of their preseason matchup against the Nigeria National Team.

3pm/ET | Watch Free on League Pass with WNBA ID







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 25, 2026

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