Space Cowboys Hang On For 3-2 Victory Over Express

July 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (5-6 | 42-43) dropped their third consecutive contest to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (7-4 | 56-30) by a final score of 3-2 on Friday night at Constellation Field.

Round Rock starter RHP Jack Leiter (4-4, 3.88) took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts over 4.0 innings. Sugar Land reliever RHP Conner Greene (6-2, 4.57) earned the win after 1.1 scoreless frames with two strikeouts. RHP Wander Suero picked up his 18th save of the season for the Space Cowboys as he tossed a scoreless ninth inning while issuing a pair of walks.

Along the Train Tracks:

Sugar Land began the scoring in the home half of the first frame as CF Pedro León drove in 2B Jesús Bastidas on an RBI single to make it 1-0.

RF Quincy Hamilton blasted a solo homer over the left field fence in the second inning to double the Space Cowboys lead to 2-0.

Round Rock got on the board in the top of the third inning after a bases loaded walk by CF Dustin Harris. The walk cut the lead to 2-1.

Space Cowboys LF Cooper Hummel plated 1B Will Wagner on a single in the bottom of the third inning to put Sugar Land back up by two runs at 3-1.

Express 2B Matt Duffy was caught in a rundown between third base and home plate on a SS Jax Biggers squeeze play in the sixth inning. Duffy avoided the tag and scored to cut the lead at 3-2.

After threatening with two walks in the ninth, Round Rock was unable to bring the tying run home and fell, 3-2.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock RHP Chase Lee and RHP Aidan Anderson combined for 4.0 shutout innings out of the bullpen. Lee allowed one hit with one strikeout and two walks while Anderson retired all six batters he faced.

Round Rock SS Jax Biggers added another RBI to his July tally. He went 0-for-2 with an RBI and a walk. Biggers is 6-for-14 with three doubles, a triple, five RBI, five runs scored, four walks and two strikeouts in his first five games of July.

Next up: Round Rock and Sugar Land return to Constellation Field on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. Express RHP Tim Brennan (0-0, 4.35) is scheduled to face Space Cowboys RHP Blair Henley (3-4, 4.50).

