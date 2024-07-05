Early Runs Give Space Cowboys Third-Straight Win

July 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Three runs before the fourth inning was all the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (56-30, 7-4) needed against the Round Rock Express (42-43, 5-6) as they took Friday night's contest 3-2 at Constellation Field.

The Space Cowboys got the lead early in the first off RHP Jack Leiter (L, 4-4) when the righty issued free bases to Jesús Bastidas and Will Wagner. A single from Pedro León sent Bastidas home to put Sugar Land up 1-0. The next frame, Quincy Hamilton mashed his 12th homer of the year, a slider sent to the opposite field, tacking on another run for the Space Cowboys.

LHP Eric Lauer loaded up the bases in the top of the third and walked Dustin Harris to score the first Round Rock run of the night. Lauer escaped the jam on a lineout from Jax Biggers to preserve the Space Cowboys advantage.

Wagner led off the bottom of the third with a double off the top of the right field wall, and León bunted Wagner over to third. In his first game back from a stint in the majors, Cooper Hummel lined a base hit to left field, driving in Wagner and getting the lost run back for the Space Cowboys.

Lauer got a strikeout to start the fourth, and a great play from Hamilton in right field was the second out before the lefty's day ended after 3.2 innings. RHP Conner Greene (W, 6-2) got the final out of the fourth to and pitched a perfect fifth to earn the win in Friday night's contest. RHP Drew Strotman (H, 2) took over for the sixth and gave up a single to Matt Duffy. Duffy made his way to third on a wild pitch and a groundout to bring up Jax Biggers, who bunted a pitch right back to Strotman, catching Duffy in a rundown. Duffy avoided the tag while Biggers advanced to second base, cutting Round Rock's deficit to one.

Thanks to solid pitching performances from RHP Dylan Coleman (H, 6) and RHP Ray Gaither (H, 5), the game went into the ninth with the Space Cowboys leading by one. Closer RHP Wander Suero (S, 18) came in seeking his MiLB-leading 18th save of the season but surrendered two walks to start the ninth. A deep flyout from Ezequiel Duran advanced pinch runner Jayce Easley to third to put runners on the corners with one out, and Suero induced two popouts to end the threat and send the Space Cowboys to victory.

The Space Cowboys will play the series finale against Round Rock on Saturday night. Houston Astros RHP Jake Bloss (NR) will make a rehab assignment with Sugar Land and take on Round Rock's RHP Tim Brennan (0-0, 4.35) for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

