Chihuahuas Fall on the Fourth

July 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-2 Thursday in the third game of a six-game series. The Isotopes have won two of the first three games of the series.

El Paso's runs came on an RBI single by José Azocar in the first inning and a solo home run by Graham Pauley in the bottom of the seventh. San Diego Padres infielder Xander Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk in his first MLB Injury Rehab game with El Paso.

Two Chihuahuas were hit by pitches in the first inning Thursday, advancing El Paso's league-leading total to 55 hit by pitches. Chihuahuas first baseman Nate Mondou has been hit by five pitches in the last 10 games. Thursday was the second time the Chihuahuas were home on the Fourth of July in team history.

Team Records: Albuquerque (5-4), El Paso (4-5)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Tanner Gordon (2-3, 5.35) vs. El Paso RHP Jhony Brito (0-1, 13.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

