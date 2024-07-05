Chihuahuas Announce Recipients of the All-Star Scholarship in Memory of Yolanda Arriola
July 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
EL PASO - The El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation announced today the 2024 recipients of the All-Star Scholarship in Memory of Yolanda Arriola.
Daniela Rubio (Montwood HS), Mercedes Lopez (Socorro HS), Evelyn Gesualdo-Lopez (Canutillo HS), Kayla Newbern (Franklin HS), and Lucille Marta (Gadsden HS) received scholarships from the foundation to assist with the costs of post-secondary education. They will be recognized at the Chihuahuas game on Saturday, July 6 before fireworks.
Rubio was awarded $10,000, Lopez and Gesualdo-Lopez were each awarded $5,000, and Marta and Newbern each received $2,500 to assist with college finances.
"Earning this scholarship is a blessing and I'm thankful to be awarded this scholarship as it helps me achieve my career goals without being financially burdened," Rubio said. "The opportunities are endless now that I have help. It's also extra special because of the meaning this ballpark holds in my heart; it's in my hometown and so many memories have been made whether on field trips, attending for fun, coming to soccer games and baseball games - it's never a dull moment here and I love that."
The All-Star Scholarship program was created as part of the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. It was later named in memory of Southwest University's founder and CEO, Yolanda Arriola, following her passing in 2020.
An advocate for education, Arriola built a legacy as the founder of Southwest University. Her vision and determination served as a testament to the transformative power of education in building stronger, more vibrant communities. Through her legacy, she continues to inspire students, educators, and community leaders alike, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of higher education in El Paso.
"Congratulations to all the winners of the Yolanda Arriola Scholarship through the El Paso Chihuahuas!" said Yolanda's son and President of Southwest University, Ben Arriola, Jr. " This scholarship holds a special place in our hearts, reflecting Yolanda Arriola's legacy of passion for education and dedication to community empowerment.
Arriola, Jr. continued, "These students embody the spirit of perseverance and excellence that Yolanda championed. We are immensely proud of their achievements and excited to see the bright future they will create. The Arriola family celebrates their success and is honored to support your educational journey."
Students were required to maintain a minimum 2.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale and contribute a minimum of 20 hours of community service per year. As part of the process, each student was required to submit their transcripts, community involvement, a written essay, and a letter of recommendation.
"Having the opportunity to have earned this scholarship makes me grateful for the support the city of El Paso has provided to so many students like me," said Newbern. "This generosity will help me further my education and my future goals. Just as Oprah Winfrey said, 'Helping others is the way we help ourselves,' I plan to one day give back and help my city the way the El Paso Chihuahuas helped me."
Applications for the 2025 All-Star Scholarship in Memory of Yolanda Arriola will open in the fall.
2024 ALL-STAR SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
Daniela Rubio - Montwood HS
Mercedes Lopez - Socorro HS
Evelyn Gesualdo-Lopez - Canutillo HS
Kayla Newbern - Franklin HS
Lucille Marta - Gadsden HS
PREVIOUS ALL-STAR SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
2019 Scholars :
Alan Eduardo Lizarraga Lujan - Valle Verde Early College HS
Ethan Ontiveros - Bowie HS
Wendy Salazar - Jefferson HS
Mariangela Cobain - Coronado HS
Ashley Crooks - Parkland HS
2021 Scholars :
Fernando Sepulveda - Coronado HS
Marlenne Garcia - Austin HS
Elliot Ayoub - Montwood HS
Rey Sanchez - Parkland HS
Dejanira Hernandez - Northwest Early College
2022 Scholars :
Martin Rodriguez - Franklin HS
Evelyn Zarate - Montwood HS
Keiley Tierce - Franklin HS
Kimberly Sarabia - Mountain View HS
Marvin Parker - Parkland Early College
2023 Scholars :
Damian Lem - El Dorado HS
Richard Maese - Ysleta HS
Yoseph Ortega - Harmony Science Academy
Ashley Aguilera - El Dorado HS
Aylin Tepezano - Clint HS
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 5, 2024
- Chihuahuas Announce Recipients of the All-Star Scholarship in Memory of Yolanda Arriola - El Paso Chihuahuas
- OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - July 5, 2024 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- July 5 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers at Salt Lake Bees - Tacoma Rainiers
- Chihuahuas Fall on the Fourth - El Paso Chihuahuas
- OKC Baseball Club Memorabilia Available During Clubhouse Collectibles Online Auction - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Reno Achieves New Franchise Record in Consecutive Wins in Walk-off Victory Over Sacramento - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.