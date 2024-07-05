Chihuahuas Announce Recipients of the All-Star Scholarship in Memory of Yolanda Arriola

July 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







EL PASO - The El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation announced today the 2024 recipients of the All-Star Scholarship in Memory of Yolanda Arriola.

Daniela Rubio (Montwood HS), Mercedes Lopez (Socorro HS), Evelyn Gesualdo-Lopez (Canutillo HS), Kayla Newbern (Franklin HS), and Lucille Marta (Gadsden HS) received scholarships from the foundation to assist with the costs of post-secondary education. They will be recognized at the Chihuahuas game on Saturday, July 6 before fireworks.

Rubio was awarded $10,000, Lopez and Gesualdo-Lopez were each awarded $5,000, and Marta and Newbern each received $2,500 to assist with college finances.

"Earning this scholarship is a blessing and I'm thankful to be awarded this scholarship as it helps me achieve my career goals without being financially burdened," Rubio said. "The opportunities are endless now that I have help. It's also extra special because of the meaning this ballpark holds in my heart; it's in my hometown and so many memories have been made whether on field trips, attending for fun, coming to soccer games and baseball games - it's never a dull moment here and I love that."

The All-Star Scholarship program was created as part of the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. It was later named in memory of Southwest University's founder and CEO, Yolanda Arriola, following her passing in 2020.

An advocate for education, Arriola built a legacy as the founder of Southwest University. Her vision and determination served as a testament to the transformative power of education in building stronger, more vibrant communities. Through her legacy, she continues to inspire students, educators, and community leaders alike, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of higher education in El Paso.

"Congratulations to all the winners of the Yolanda Arriola Scholarship through the El Paso Chihuahuas!" said Yolanda's son and President of Southwest University, Ben Arriola, Jr. " This scholarship holds a special place in our hearts, reflecting Yolanda Arriola's legacy of passion for education and dedication to community empowerment.

Arriola, Jr. continued, "These students embody the spirit of perseverance and excellence that Yolanda championed. We are immensely proud of their achievements and excited to see the bright future they will create. The Arriola family celebrates their success and is honored to support your educational journey."

Students were required to maintain a minimum 2.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale and contribute a minimum of 20 hours of community service per year. As part of the process, each student was required to submit their transcripts, community involvement, a written essay, and a letter of recommendation.

"Having the opportunity to have earned this scholarship makes me grateful for the support the city of El Paso has provided to so many students like me," said Newbern. "This generosity will help me further my education and my future goals. Just as Oprah Winfrey said, 'Helping others is the way we help ourselves,' I plan to one day give back and help my city the way the El Paso Chihuahuas helped me."

Applications for the 2025 All-Star Scholarship in Memory of Yolanda Arriola will open in the fall.

2024 ALL-STAR SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Daniela Rubio - Montwood HS

Mercedes Lopez - Socorro HS

Evelyn Gesualdo-Lopez - Canutillo HS

Kayla Newbern - Franklin HS

Lucille Marta - Gadsden HS

PREVIOUS ALL-STAR SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

2019 Scholars :

Alan Eduardo Lizarraga Lujan - Valle Verde Early College HS

Ethan Ontiveros - Bowie HS

Wendy Salazar - Jefferson HS

Mariangela Cobain - Coronado HS

Ashley Crooks - Parkland HS

2021 Scholars :

Fernando Sepulveda - Coronado HS

Marlenne Garcia - Austin HS

Elliot Ayoub - Montwood HS

Rey Sanchez - Parkland HS

Dejanira Hernandez - Northwest Early College

2022 Scholars :

Martin Rodriguez - Franklin HS

Evelyn Zarate - Montwood HS

Keiley Tierce - Franklin HS

Kimberly Sarabia - Mountain View HS

Marvin Parker - Parkland Early College

2023 Scholars :

Damian Lem - El Dorado HS

Richard Maese - Ysleta HS

Yoseph Ortega - Harmony Science Academy

Ashley Aguilera - El Dorado HS

Aylin Tepezano - Clint HS

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.