Salt Lake Falls In Friday Night Affair Against Tacoma

July 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees had their two-game winning streak against the Tacoma Rainiers snapped on Friday evening, falling flat in what ended up going in the books as a 10-2 loss.

After scoring 24 combined runs over their previous three games against the Rainiers coming into Friday's game, the Bees struggled to get the bats heated back up against Tacoma starter Michael Mariot, who put together what was arguably his best start of the year to date. The righty finished a season-high seven innings in his outing, allowing just two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five Salt Lake hitters. The only real trouble for Mariot all night came in the fifth inning, when the Bees notched their only two runs of the day on an RBI triple by Bryce Teodosio - his Triple-A leading ninth of the season - and a sacrifice fly by D'Shawn Knowles. On the whole night, the Bees only recorded four hits in total, two of which came off the bat of Jack López.

These struggles extended to the mound for the Bees as well, with the Rainiers jumping on Salt Lake pitching throughout the majority of the night. Tacoma got things going at the plate from the jump, hanging four runs on starter José Suarez in the opening frame on four hits and a sacrifice fly. They would keep this pressure on after this as well, scoring one more apiece in the next two frames to leave Suarez with five earned runs on his ledger in three innings of work in his first game of the season with the Bees. The knockout blow from the Rainiers came in the fifth, when Spencer Packard took advantage of an inning-extending error and smoked a three-run home run off of Amir Garrett to give the team a 9-0 lead, which it would hold onto for the remainder of the night.

The Bees will now try to regroup and earn a series split against the Rainiers in the finale on Saturday, with Reid Detmers getting the assignment against Blas Castano at 6:35 p.m.

