Salt Lake Suffers Second Consecutive Shutout in 2-0 Loss to Sugar Land

July 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Salt Lake Bees dropped their third straight game after being shutout in back-to-back games for the first time since 2010 as Chad Wallach provided two of the three Bees hits in the 2-0 loss to Sugar Land on Friday night.

Sugar Land Space Cowboys 2, Salt Lake Bees 0

WP: Jason Alexander (6 - 0)

LP: Victor Mederos (5 - 5)

SV: Nick Hernandez (3)

Game Summary

Edwin Díaz opened the bottom of the first with a double to left and advanced to third on a single by Shay Whitcomb. After a strikeout and walk loaded the bases, Luis Castro worked a bases-loaded walk to force in the first run of the game. Victor Mederos limited the damage by retiring the next two batters, keeping it a 1-0 game.

In the fifth, Sugar Land doubled their lead. Tommy Sacco Jr. singled to start the inning and advanced on a hit-by-pitch and a walk. Castro lifted a sacrifice fly to center to bring in Sacco for a 2-0 advantage. Mederos exited after loading the bases, and Sammy Peralta induced a double play to prevent further scoring.

Offensively, the Bees managed just three hits and failed to get on the scoreboard for the second consecutive game, something the club hasn't experienced since June 2010. Chad Wallach was the lone bright spot, going 2-for-3 with a double and a single.

Wallach led off the third inning with a double, but three straight outs left him stranded at second. In the eighth, Wallach again singled, and Korey Holland followed with a hit to put runners on the corners. Holland swiped second to put the tying runs in scoring position, but Niko Kavadas was caught looking to end the inning.

Sugar Land threatened to add insurance in the eighth with three hits, but Salt Lake's defense came through, cutting down Jesús Bastidas at the plate to keep it a two-run game.

Nick Hernandez closed the door in the ninth with two strikeouts, handing the Bees their third straight loss of the year and dropping them to 2-35 when scoring three or fewer runs.

Game Notes

The Salt Lake Bees dropped the series opener to Sugar Land, 2-0, marking their second consecutive shutout and falling to 36-57 on the season. The loss also dropped Salt Lake to 2-35 when scoring three runs or fewer.

Friday's result marked the first time the Bees have been shut out in back-to-back games since June 21-22, 2010, when they suffered losses to Sacramento (4-0) and Tacoma (8-0). It also marked just their second loss of the season when allowing three runs or fewer, the only other coming in a 3-2 defeat to Albuquerque on April 29.

Chad Wallach collected two of Salt Lake's three hits, notching his fourth multi-hit performance with the Bees and 12th of the season. Wallach has now doubled in back-to-back games for the first time since Sept. 12-13, 2024, against El Paso.

Korey Holland went 1-for-3 and has now hit safely in back-to-back games and in seven of his last nine.

Victor Mederos took the loss despite a solid effort, allowing two runs over four innings. He surrendered seven hits-his second-highest total of the season-but struck out five, his most in an outing of four innings or fewer.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Sugar Land will match up for game two of the three game set on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. MST at Constellation Field.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.