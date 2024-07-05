OKC Baseball Club Memorabilia Available During Clubhouse Collectibles Online Auction

July 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Game-worn, game-used and autographed Oklahoma City Baseball Club memorabilia will be available for fans to bid on tonight through Sunday during the Clubhouse Collectibles online auction, presented by The Oklahoman.

OKC will take the field against the Las Vegas Aviators at 7:05 tonight at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Gates open at 6 p.m. and that is when online bidding will begin for items ranging from autographed jerseys, to autographed pennants and baseballs, to game-worn hats. The online auction will end at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Items will be auctioned via the MiLB Auction website (milbauctions.com) with p roceeds benefitting the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools, courtesy of The Oklahoman. Select items will be available to preview at the promotions kiosk located on the concourse behind section 109 during tonight's and Saturday's games.

Some highlights of the unique OKC Baseball Club items available for bidding include:

- Team autographed baseballs, jerseys and pennants from the 2024 and 2023 seasons

- Baseballs autographed by current Los Angeles Dodgers players Gavin Stone, Andy Pages and Miguel Vargas,

as well as 2024 OKC Baseball Club players and more

- Game-worn player hats

- Game-used player bats

In addition to the start of the Clubhouse Collectibles online auction, tonight also features postgame Friday Night Fireworks presented by Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

The series against the Las Vegas Aviators then continues at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. For one night only, the Oklahoma City Baseball Club will transform into Minor League Baseball's 121st team - the Malmö Oat Milkers, presented by Oatly, the world's original and largest oatmilk company. The introduction of The Malmö Oat Milkers to the league is part of Oatly's ongoing multi-year partnership with MiLB as the first-ever national plant-based, non-dairy sponsor, and pays homage to Oatly's home city of Malmö, Sweden. All of MiLB's 120 teams are each playing one game this season as the Oat Milkers, including Oklahoma City, which will wear special jerseys and hats for one night only and fun, unique promotions will take place throughout the night.

Saturday is a Braum's Friends and Family Night and groups of 10 or more people can receive a game ticket, OKC hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $13 per person.

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club then opens a six-game home series at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Ticket and Broadcast Information

Single-game tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC home games are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets and range in price from $12-$38. Group and season ticket packages are also available, including the new Summer Pass, which provides ballpark access to all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club regular-season home games.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Baseball home games are available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app and Sunday home games will be broadcast live on KOCB-TV in Oklahoma City (channel 34 on digital antennas and DirecTV; channel 11 on Cox cable). Additionally, all OKC Baseball games - home and road - are available to stream on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV and MLB At Bat with a subscription.

To view Oklahoma City's complete 2024 schedule, visit okcbaseball.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcbaseball.com.

