Reno Achieves New Franchise Record in Consecutive Wins in Walk-off Victory Over Sacramento

Reno, Nev. - Andres Chaparro came through in walk-off fashion, roping an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to score Albert Almora and secure the Reno Aces (9-1, 44-41) 8-7 victory against the Sacramento River Cats (3-7, 47-38) on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field. Reno extended their winning streak to nine games with the win, accomplishing a new franchise record in consecutive victories.

The Aces collected a walk-off victory for the second straight year on the Fourth of July as Pavin Smith drove in Jorge Barrosa on an RBI single to give them the win over the Tacoma Rainiers in 2023.

Chaparro completed his big night with three hits and five RBI, initially putting Reno on the board in the first inning with his 16th big fly of the campaign, a 418-foot three-run shot off former AL Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray. The 26-year-old has been swinging a hot bat, going 10-for-15 (.667) with two home runs and 10 RBI in the first five games in July,

Kyle Garlick was clutch in a crucial spot, tying the game at seven with his 17th home run in the seventh inning. The power-hitter is tied for fifth in home runs in the Pacific Coast League (17) and tied for sixth in RBI (62).

The Aces bullpen continued to produce as Brandon Hughes, Gavin Hollowell, Kyle Backhus, and Luis Frias trailed Chris Ellis, recording 4 2/3 combined scoreless innings with three punchouts and one walk. Since the start of the second half, Reno's bullpen has posted a 3.18 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 19 walks in 39 2/3 innings.

Reno is poised to continue their hot start to the second half as they look for their 10th straight win in tomorrow's matchup against the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Andres Chaparro: 3-for-3, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1 BB

Kyle Garlick: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Bryson Brigman: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Luis Frias: (W, 1-1), 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

