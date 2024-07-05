OKC Falls in Loss, 11-7

July 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Oklahoma City Baseball Club battled back from a five-run deficit and eventually tied the score, 7-7, in the seventh inning, but the Las Vegas Aviators went on to score four runs in the eighth inning and send OKC to an 11-7 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Las Vegas (5-6/42-44) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning. OKC (4-7/44-42) responded with three runs in the second inning on a two-run home run by Chris Owings and a solo homer by Andre Lipcius. The Aviators went in front, 7-3, before OKC brought in a run on a sacrifice fly by Diego Cartaya to cut the deficit to, 7-4, in the third inning. Cartaya and Alan Trejo hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the sixth inning to bring OKC within one run, 7-6. Then in the seventh inning, Trejo lined a RBI double into right field to tie the score, 7-7. The Aviators responded with four runs in the eighth inning. With the bases loaded, Ryan Noda hit a bases-clearing triple before Seth Brown connected on a RBI single for a four-run lead.

Of Note:

-Friday's loss snapped OKC's three-game winning streak, which was the longest for the team since winning four games in a row May 28-31...OKC now has a 3-2 lead in the six-game home-and-home series against Las Vegas.

-Alan Trejo went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, a walk and scored a run. Through his first four games with OKC, Trejo is 6-for-14 with four doubles and four RBI.

-Andre Lipcius reached base four times as he went 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks. He has now hit 19 home runs this season - tied for second-most in the league.

-Trejo, Diego Cartaya and Chris Owings each finished with multi-RBI games for OKC. Cartaya hit a double, had two RBI and scored two runs, while Owings hit his eighth home run of the season.

-Kody Hoese singled to extend his hitting streak to seven games. During the streak, Hoese is 10-for-28 (.357), and he has also hit safely in 10 of the last 11 games, going 14-for-44 (.318).

-Trey Sweeney connected on a triple, walked and scored two runs. He has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 10-for-28.

-OKC scored seven runs for a second straight night and the seven runs Friday marked OKC's highest run total in a loss since a 9-8 defeat in Reno June 26.

Next Up: The series between Oklahoma City and Las Vegas wraps up at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. For one night only, the Oklahoma City Baseball Club will transform into Minor League Baseball's 121st team - the Malmö Oat Milkers, presented by Oatly, the world's original and largest oatmilk company. The introduction of The Malmö Oat Milkers to the league is part of Oatly's ongoing multi-year partnership with MiLB as the first-ever national plant-based, non-dairy sponsor, and pays homage to Oatly's home city of Malmö, Sweden. All of MiLB's 120 teams are each playing one game this season as the Oat Milkers and will wear special jerseys and hats for one night only and fun, unique promotions will take place throughout the night.

Tickets for OKC home games for the remainder of the season are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.