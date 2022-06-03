Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. ABQ

RAKE MEYERS: Jake Meyers is scheduled to begin an MLB Rehab Assignment on Friday in Sugar Land. He began the 2022 season on the 10-Day Injured List following offseason shoulder surgery. Meyers, who began last season with Triple A Sugar Land, made his Major League debut in '21. He hit .260 with six homers and 28 RBI through his first 49 Major League games. He hit .343 with 16 home runs and 51 RBI in 68 games with Sugar Land prior to his promotion to the Majors in late July.

TAYLOR MADE: Taylor Jones is scheduled to join Meyers in beginning an MLB Rehab Assignment with Sugar Land. Jones is currently on the 60-Day Injured List with lower back discomfort. He's appeared in parts of each of the last two seasons with the Astros, including hitting .333 with two homers and 11 RBI in 14 second-half games at the MLB level in 2021. Jones hit .332 with 10 homers and 44 RBI in 48 games with Triple A Sugar Land last season amidst six stints with the Astros.

THE FORCE IS STRONG: The Space Cowboys are celebrating their Star Wars Night by wearing "Mandalorian" themed jerseys during Friday's game. The game-worn jerseys will be silent-auctioned during Friday's game, with proceeds benefitting Candlelighters. The Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance provides emotional, educational and practical support to families of children with cancer. The Space Cowboys will also be giving away replica 2021 Michael Brantley Astros American League Championship rings to 2,000 fans in attendance.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

