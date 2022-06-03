Krizan, Padlo Homer but 5-Run 5th Hands River Cats 4th Straight Defeat

Las Vegas, Nev. - A nightmare fifth inning was too much to overcome as the Sacramento River Cats (22-29) fell 10-6 to the first place Las Vegas Aviators (29-21) on Thursday.

Entering the fifth up 4-1, Sacramento was stormed for five runs, four coming on right fielder Vince Fernandez's grand slam. The homer was Fernandez's second go-ahead blast in as many days, and the Aviators' second slam of the series.

Second baseman Kevin Padlo put Sacramento up early, launching a two-run home run in the first inning to plate right fielder Stuart Fairchild.

The River Cats had their second crooked-number inning in the fourth with a pair of RBI doubles from first baseman Jason Krizan and left fielder Ka'ai Tom.

Left-hander Michael Plassmeyer was solid over his first 4.0 innings on Thursday, but could not get through the fifth. Two singles, a strikeout, and a walk led to a pitching change.

Right-hander Norwith Gudiño (0-2) entered and walked catcher Shea Langeliers before Fernandez's big swing put Las Vegas on top.

Down 10-4 in the ninth, the River Cats threatened with four-straight hits to open the inning. Krizan kicked off the rally with a 411-foot home run, his third hit of the night and second big fly of the season.

Sacramento made it 10-6 on catcher Michael Papierski's RBI single before right-hander Norge Ruiz entered and got three straight outs to end the game

Right-hander Sean Hjelle (5-2, 5.49) will take on right-hander Adam Oller (3-0, 1.42) at 7:05 p.m. (PT) on Friday. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

San Francisco center fielder Steven Duggar went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in his first rehab game since hitting the injured list on April 22 with a left oblique strain.

Las Vegas designated hitter Matt Davidson was a force at the plate, going 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs. Davidson is 12-for-31 (.387) with six home runs, 11 RBIs, and a 1.500 OPS against Sacramento this season.

