Dodgers Use Big Second to Pull away from Round Rock

Eight players combined for 12 hits and four pitchers allowed a total of two runs and four hits, as the Oklahoma City Dodgers won, 6-2, over the Round Rock Express Thursday night at Dell Diamond. The Dodgers (30-21) loaded the bases with none out in the second inning and all three runners scored following a sacrifice fly by Drew Avans and a two-run double by Miguel Vargas. Yohel Pozo put Round Rock (30-21) on the board with a home run in the fourth inning, but the Dodgers got the run back in the fifth inning with three straight hits with two outs, finished with a RBI single by Tomás Telis. Two more scored in the sixth inning with a RBI single by Vargas and RBI groundout by Jake Lamb. The Express tallied a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to round out the scoring.

Of Note:

-With Thursday's win, the Dodgers improved to 8-3 in their last 11 road games and 6-2 in the last eight games at Dell Diamond. They are once again tied with the Express for the top record in the Pacific Coast League at 30-21.

-One night after being shut out for the first time in a nine-inning game since May 6, 2021, the Dodgers scored six runs on 12 hits. Eight different Dodgers recorded at least one hit, with Eddy Alvarez, Andy Burns, Tomás Telis and Miguel Vargas picking up multi-hit games. In their nine games at Dell Diamond this season, the Dodgers have totaled 77 runs and 106 hits, with at least five runs in eight of nine games.

-Miguel Vargas went 2-for-5 and tied his season high with three RBI. He also collected the team's lone extra-base hit with a double and notched his team-leading 19th multi-hit game of the season. Following a stretch of three straight games without a hit, Vargas has hit safely in each of his last four games, going 5-for-17 with two doubles and five RBI.

-Ryan Noda reached base at least two times for a fourth consecutive game, going 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. Over his last four games, Noda is 8-for-15 with two extra-base hits, four RBI and three walks.

-Eddy Alvarez reached base three times with two hits and a walk. He's hit safely in 15 of his last 18 games, batting .357 (25-for-70) with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored and 12 walks.

-Starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot allowed one run and two hits - both by Yohel Pozo - over 4.2 innings in a no decision. He allowed three walks and notched seven strikeouts while throwing a career-high 95 pitches. The only inning in which Round Rock put runners in scoring position against Pepiot was the second inning after the Express loaded the bases with one out, but Pepiot struck out each of the next two batters to end the threat. In eight starts with Oklahoma City this season, Pepiot has a 1.75 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and .167 opponent batting average with 49 strikeouts in 36.0 innings. OKC is now 8-0 in his starts.

-For the fourth time in the last six games, the Dodgers pitching staff allowed three or fewer runs. Opponents have been held to seven or fewer hits in six of the last seven games.

-Reliever Jon Duplantier retired all seven batters he faced with three strikeouts and earned the win to improve to 4-0, tying him for the team lead in wins. Duplantier also set a season high with his 2.1 innings.

What's Next: The Dodgers will look to take three of their first four games at Dell Diamond when they continue the series at 7:05 p.m. Friday. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

