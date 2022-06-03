Comeback Falls Short for Salt Lake on Friday Night

The Salt Lake Bees dropped their second consecutive game to the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night by a score of 6-4. The Bees are now 28-24 and the Chihuahuas improve to 29-23 with the win.

Dillon Thomas went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI while Michael Stefanic went 2-for-4. Jake Gatewood also hit his first triple of the season. Austin Warren pitched a hitless inning of relief in his first rehab appearance with the Bees.

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning, Gatewood hit his triple and scored on a double play in the next at-bat to tie the game. Thomas gave Salt Lake the lead later in the inning with a two-run double to left field.

El Paso scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to retake the lead, adding on in the sixth and the eighth, making it 6-3 in favor of the visitors.

Jack Mayfield hit a run-scoring double as part of a comeback bid for the Bees in the bottom of the ninth, but that would be all the runs they could muster.

Game five between Salt Lake and El Paso will take place tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. A fireworks show will take place at Smith's Ballpark following the conclusion of the game.

