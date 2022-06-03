OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 3, 2022

June 3, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (30-21) at Round Rock Express (30-21)

Game #52 of 150/Road #25 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Robbie Erlin (2-1, 5.34) vs. RR-RHP A.J. Alexy (3-1, 6.39)

Friday, June 3, 2022 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers seek back-to-back wins when they continue their road series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond...The Dodgers have won eight of their last 11 road games, including wins in six of their last eight games at Dell Diamond...Both the Dodgers and Express are tied for the best record in the PCL and are the first teams in the league to 30 wins.

Last Game: Eight players combined for 12 hits and four pitchers allowed a total of two runs and four hits, as the Oklahoma City Dodgers won, 6-2, over the Round Rock Express Thursday night at Dell Diamond. The Dodgers loaded the bases with none out in the second inning and all three runners scored following a sacrifice fly by Drew Avans and a two-run double by Miguel Vargas. Yohel Pozo put Round Rock on the board with a home run in the fourth inning, but the Dodgers got the run back in the fifth inning with three straight hits with two outs, finished with a RBI single by Tomás Telis. Two more scored in the sixth inning with a RBI single by Vargas and RBI groundout by Jake Lamb. The Express tallied a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to round out the scoring.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Robbie Erlin (2-1) is poised to make his sixth start and eighth appearance of the season for the OKC Dodgers tonight...Erlin has not seen game action in 15 days due to recent stint on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Taxi Squad. He most recently pitched May 19 against El Paso at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, allowing two runs and five hits over 4.0 innings with two walks. He did not factor into the decision of OKC's 4-3 home win...Erlin only appeared with OKC in two games in May after spending time with LAD on the active roster or the Taxi Squad. He had his contract selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers May 7 and made two appearances out of the bullpen, pitching on back-to-back days May 8-9. He pitched a scoreless and hitless inning in Chicago May 8 in his team debut but surrendered a two-run homer the next day in Pittsburgh. He was designated for assignment May 11 and outrighted to OKC May 13...Last season, Erlin pitched in 16 games for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan and signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent Feb. 21, 2022...Erlin has appeared in 117 games (43 starts) in the Majors, primarily with San Diego, and was selected by Texas in the third round of the 2009 MLB Draft from Scotts Valley High School (Calif.)...Tonight is his second appearance against the Express this season. On May 14 he started and allowed one run and three hits over 3.0 innings in no decision, as OKC won, 5-1.

Against the Express: 2022: 6-3 2021: 16-13 All-time: 152-124 At RR: 83-63 The Dodgers return to Round Rock for their second series against the Express in just over two weeks and after a wild first series between the teams May 10-15, which OKC won, 4-2, winning four straight games in the middle of the series...OKC recorded its largest shutout win in the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) with a 19-0 victory May 12 and Yefry Ramírez became the first OKC Dodger and first pitcher throughout the entire PCL to throw a nine-inning shutout since 2018. Six different players homered in that same game for the first time in the team's Bricktown era...For the first time in the team's Bricktown era, the Dodgers allowed 10 walks in back-to-back games May 10-11. The OKC offense also drew 10-plus walks in back-to-back games May 12-13...On May 15, OKC lost a game when scoring at least 13 runs for just the fifth time during the team's Bricktown era and for the first time since 2007...The top two teams in the PCL East Division are scheduled to play a total 30 times in 2022...The Dodgers won the 2021 series, 16-13, as the Dodgers finished with a slight edge in runs (147-146) and homers (40-39) while the Express outhit OKC, 261-225. After losing five of the first six games, the Dodgers went 15-8 over the final 23 meetings, including a 9-3 record at Dell Diamond...The Dodgers have won five of the last six season series between the teams...Entering today, the Dodgers are 15-6 over their last 21 games at Dell Diamond.

Getting Offensive: For the fourth time in the last five games the Dodgers' offense scored at least six runs. Their 12 hits last night marked the fourth time in the last five games they racked up at least 10 hits as eight different Dodgers recorded at least one hit, with Eddy Alvarez, Andy Burns, Tomás Telis and Miguel Vargas picking up multi-hit games...Last night's output followed OKC's first nine-inning shutout loss since May 6, 2021, ending a streak of 168 consecutive nine-inning games scoring at least one run...In their nine games at Dell Diamond this season, the Dodgers are slashing .315/.405/.499 and have totaled 77 runs and 106 hits (11.8 per game), with at least five runs in eight of nine games and at least 10 hits in seven of the nine games. They are batting .311 (37x119) with runners in scoring position and averaged 13.2 at-bats with RISP per game...The Dodgers lead all of the Minors with 331 runs scored this season and a .831 OPS and are tied for first with a .375 OBP. Their .275 average is tied for second in the Minors, while their 474 hits and 256 walks are fourth and their .456 SLG is tied for fifth.

Mighty Miguel: Miguel Vargas went 2-for-5 with a double yesterday and tied his season high with three RBI as he collected the team's lone extra-base hit. Vargas also recorded his team-leading 19th multi-hit game of the season. Following a stretch of three straight games without a hit, Vargas has hit safely in each of his last four games, going 5-for-17 with two doubles and five RBI...Vargas leads the PCL with 45 runs scored, while ranking tied for first in the PCL with 56 hits. His 30 walks are third-most in the league, while his 92 total bases are tied for fifth and his 33 RBI are seventh. He paces the Dodgers in runs, hits and games played (49) and has started 49 of the team's last 50 games.

No Diggity, Noda: Last night, Ryan Noda reached base at least two times for a fourth consecutive game, going 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. Over his last four games, Noda is 8-for-15 with two extra-base hits, four RBI and three walks. On Tuesday, he tied his career high with four hits as part of a 4-for-5 effort with a double and two RBI. It was his second career four-hit game and first since April 18, 2019 with High-A Dunedin against Lakeland. Noda also became the third OKC Dodger with four hits in one game this season, joining Zach McKinstry and Kevin Pillar...The recent success follows a four-game stretch in which he was held 1-for-10 and an eight-game stretch in which he went 3-for-23...Noda's 31 walks are tied for most in the PCL, while his .404 OBP ranks 10th in the league.

Steady Eddy: Eddy Alvarez reached base three times with two hits and a walk Thursday. He's hit safely in 15 of his last 18 games, batting .357 (25xt0) with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored and 12 walks...His .430 OBP ranks second in the PCL, while his four triples are tied for second, his 35 runs scored are fourth, his .930 OPS is eighth and his 26 walks are 10th...In eight games against Round Rock this season, Alvarez is 12-for-31 (.387) with seven extra-base hits, a team-best 11 runs, 10 RBI and seven walks (.525 OBP).

Mound Men: For the fourth time in the last six games, the Dodgers pitching staff allowed three or fewer runs. They have held opponents to four runs or less in six of the last seven games as well as in eight of their last 11 games. Opponents have also been held to seven or fewer hits in six of the last seven games. During the seven-game stretch, opponents are batting .201 (45x224) and the team has a 3.25 ERA (22 ER/61.0 IP)...The Dodgers have allowed a total of six runs through their first three games in Round Rock this week while keeping the Express off the scoreboard in 22 of 26 innings...Starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot allowed one run and two hits - both by Yohel Pozo - over 4.2 innings in a no decision last night. He allowed three walks and notched seven strikeouts while throwing a career-high 95 pitches...Reliever Jon Duplantier retired all seven batters he faced Thursday with three strikeouts and earned the win to improve to 4-0. Duplantier also set a season high with his 2.1 innings...For the first time all season, the Dodgers have held their opponents scoreless through the first three innings in three straight games...OKC is now 16-1 when allowing two or fewer runs this season.

Balls and Strikes: The Dodgers' offense drew four more walks Thursday and now has 108 walks over the past 20 games (5.4 per game). OKC leads all Triple-A teams and is fourth overall in the Minors with 256 walks this season...On the other hand, the Dodgers struck out 14 more times Thursday and have now struck out at least 10 times in seven straight games (92 K) and in eight of the last nine games (107 K). Last season the Dodgers had two six-game streaks with 10-plus strikeouts, but neither reached seven games...Since the official implementation of the Automated Ball-Strike system May 17, the Dodgers have struck out 154 times over 15 games (10.3 per game), which is third-most in the PCL. In the 36 games prior to ABS, the team struck out 308 times over 36 games (8.6 per game), which was eighth-most in the PCL.

Omar Comin': Omar Estévez picked up a hit last night and has now hit safely in three straight games (4x10) as well as in eight of his last 11 games. Following a 2-for-30 start to the season, Estévez is batting .319 (15x47) with seven extra-base hits over his last 13 games.

On the Lamb: Jake Lamb recorded his team-leading 35th RBI of the season last night, finishing the game 1-for-4 with a walk...His 35 RBI are tied for fourth in the PCL, while his team-best 11 homers rank tied for sixth in the league. His 28 walks are tied for sixth in the PCL...He has reached base in 12 of his last 13 games and in 27 of his last 29 games. Over the 29-game stretch, Lamb is batting .302 (32x106) with four doubles, eight homers, 22 walks, 26 RBI and 20 runs scored, posting a .423 OBP.

Around the Horn: Tomás Telis picked up his seventh multi-hit game of the season last night and has hit safely in three straight games (4x10, 2 RBI)...The Dodgers have reached 30 wins in 51 games this season, marking their fastest trek to the 30-win mark since the 2018 season in which they picked up their 30th win in the 47th game of the season...Drew Avans has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 6-for-20 with two doubles. He recorded his team-leading eighth stolen base of the season Thursday and also had a sac fly...Andy Burns broke out of a 1-for-24 slide last night with two hits and walk...OKC has not hit a home run in three straight games, tying their season-long drought (also April 22-24). The team has not gone four straight games without a homer since Aug. 13-18, 2018 (all in Omaha)...The Dodgers have followed each of their previous three wins with losses in the next game.

