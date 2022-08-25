Space Cowboys Game Notes at Las Vegas

IT GETS LONELY AT THE TOP: After a 23-8 win to open the series in Las Vegas on Aug. 23, the Space Cowboys became the only team in full-season affiliated baseball (Majors and Minors) this year to have 3 games in which they scored 20 or more runs. The only other teams to have more than one such game are the Fresno Grizzlies (A, SF) and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (A, LAD), who each have two.

SOUNDS LIKE A WINNER TO ME: Peter Solomon, who is scheduled to start Thursday, leads the PCL with 5 wins since July 1st. In 8 appearances, the righty has racked up 33 strikeouts and has held opponents to a .229 batting average over 34.2 innings pitched.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

