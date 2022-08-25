Express Rallies for 9-5 Victory over Isotopes on Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Round Rock Express (63-56) used six ninth-inning runs to rally for a 9-5 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (54-64) on Wednesday night at Isotopes Park. Thirteen different position players appeared for the E-Train through the night's contest.

Round Rock RHP Yerry Rodriguez (4-1, 4.87) earned the win after throwing 1.0 hitless inning out of the bullpen that saw one walk and one strikeout. Albuquerque RHP Zach Lee (3-3, 4.73) was credited with a blown-save loss after allowing six runs on five hits and one walk during his 0.2-inning relief outing.

Along the Train Tracks:

Albuquerque was the first on the board on Wednesday night when C Dom Nuñez hit a leadoff double then scored thanks to a Sean Bouchard sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Round Rock tied the contest at 1-1 in the top of the second. LF Nick Solak worked a leadoff walk, moved to third as DH Sam Huff singled and scored on a single from 1B Andy Ibáñez.

A solo home run from 2B Taylor Snyder pushed the Isotopes back ahead 2-1 in the third frame.

The home team extended their lead to 5-1 in the fourth inning. 1B Michael Toglia reached first on a force out and was joined on base as 3B Coco Montes drew a walk. CF Jimmy Herron singled to score Toglia and, after a double steal, Snyder scored both Montes and Herron with a single.

The Express trimmed the lead to 5-3 in the sixth thanks to a two-run home run from 3B Josh Jung that scored CF Elier Hernandez, who had knocked a two-out triple.

Round Rock's ninth-inning rally started with three consecutive one-out singles as Solak, Huff and Ibáñez loaded the bases. PH Josh Sale drew a walk that pushed Solak home and made it a 5-4 game before PH Yohel Pozo singled to score PR Nick Tanielu and Ibáñez for a 6-5 lead.

The action kept going when SS Josh Smith lined a two-out triple into right field and sent PR Ryan Dorow and Pozo home. Smith went on to score when Hernandez singled, increasing the Express lead to 9-5.

The Isotopes put two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth with a one-out single and two-out walk, but Express RHP Jesus Tinoco struck the final batter out to secure the win.

E-Train Excerpts:

After a hitless outing on Tuesday, 3B Josh Jung blasted his sixth home run in 12 games on Wednesday and increased his RBI total in those 12 games to 19.

Four E-Train batters logged multi-hit outings as CF Elier Hernandez, LF Nick Solak, DH Sam Huff and 1B Andy Ibáñez all tallied two apiece. SS Josh Smith, Jung and PH Yohel Pozo all drove in two runs each for multi-RBI performances.

The Express bullpen tossed lights out with RHP Nick Snyder going 1.2 innings with two hits and two strikeouts, RHP Yerry Rodriguez tossing 1.0 inning with one walk and one K and RHP Jesus Tinoco punching out two with one hit and one walk during his 1.0 frame.

Round Rock earned its ninth comeback win of the season as the team trailed 5-3 heading into the ninth frame. The team now holds a 5-43 record when trailing after seven innings and is 4-49 when trailing after eight. Wednesday's win was just the second Express victory on the road when trailing after eight.

The six runs scored on Wednesday night were the most that Round Rock has plated during the ninth inning so far this season.

Next up: Game three of the six-game set is slated for a 7:35 p.m. CT first pitch on Thursday night at Isotopes Park. Isotopes RHP Zach Neal (5-5, 7.03) is scheduled to start against an Express pitcher to be announced.

