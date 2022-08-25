Round Rock Mounts Six Run Ninth-Inning Comeback for 9-5 Win

Albuquerque, NM - The Express were down by two runs in the ninth inning but scored six times for a 9-5 come-from-behind victory Wednesday night at Isotopes Park.

Offensively, the Isotopes tallied seven hits, one double and one homer. Taylor Snyder led the way with three hits, one homer and two RBI. Jimmy Herron tallied two hits and an RBI. Sean Bouchard registered the remaining RBI.

Albuquerque quickly took a 1-0 lead three batters into the game after Bouchard skied a sac fly to center, plating Nuñez. However, the Express tied it in the top of the second on an Andy Ibanez RBI single to center.

An inning later, the Isotopes retook the lead, 2-1, on a Snyder homer to left-center field that traveled 428 ft.

The home team's lead grew to 5-1 in the fourth after RBI singles by Herron and Snyder while the third run scored on an error.

In the top half of the seventh, after Gold had retired 13-straight, Round Rock plated two runs on a Josh Jung two-run clout.

Round Rock then scored five runs in the ninth to take an 8-5 lead.

Gold did not factor into the decision after tossing 6.0 innings and allowing three runs on five hits and one home run. Three of the Express' five hits off Gold came in the two-run sixth.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes allowed six runs in the ninth inning-the most in the final frame this year. It was also the 10th time they've allowed six runs in an inning.

-Albuquerque lost just their fourth game of the year after leading at the end of the eighth inning and second at home.

-The Isotopes blew a four-run lead, 5-1-the fourth-largest blown lead in a loss this season.

-The Isotopes haven't won the first two games of series against Round Rock since August 10-11, 2019, at Isotopes Park.

-Albuquerque was charged with its 25th blown save of the season-the second-most in the PCL (one behind El Paso).

-Lee took his third blown save of the year. He is now 9-of-12 in save situations.

-Six of the nine runs the Express scored came with two outs.

-Gold tossed his fourth quality start of the year and second in his last three starts. His four quality starts are second on the team behind Riley Smith's five. It is his fourth time tossing at least 6.0 innings and eighth time relenting three runs or fewer in a start.

-Overall, it was the Isotopes 14th quality start of the year.

-Albuquerque stole four bases on the night, tied for the second-most bags swiped in a game this year. Montes stole third base and is 4-for-4 swiping third.

-Montes stole his 10th bag of the year and has yet to be caught. He also walked twice for the seventh time this season. His five-game hitting streak came to an end after an 0-for-2 night with the two walks.

-Snyder hit his second homer in his last four games. Prior to his homer on August 13, he had gone 27 Triple-A games without a round-tripper. He also recorded his fourth multi-RBI contest of the year and second in four games. Additionally, he recorded his first three-hit game of the year (and Triple-A) and his first since June 27, 2021, with Double-A Hartford (season-high is four hits on May 1 vs. Sacramento).

-Toglia saw his seven-game hitting streak come to an after going 0-for-3 with a walk. During the streak, he slashed .387/.441/.742 with five doubles, two homers and nine RBI. However, he has a seven-game on-base streak.

-Herron registered his fifth multi-hit game of the year. He has tallied multi-hit performances in back-to-back games for the second time as an Isotopes.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express will play game three Thursday at 6:35 pm. Albuquerque is scheduled to start Zach Neal while Round Rock has not announced a starter.

