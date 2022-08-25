J.J. Matijevic Homers Early as Space Cowboys Fall Short to Aviators

August 25, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(LAS VEGAS, NV) - J.J. Matijevic slugged homer number fourteen on the season in Wednesday evening's loss to the Aviators.

Following a remarkable 23-8 victory Tuesday evening, the Space Cowboys were defeated 9-3 by the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Matijevic's first inning solo home run put the Space Cowboys up early, followed by RBI singles from Alex De Goti and Edwin Diaz to bring Sugar Land's lead to 3-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Aviators answered with a pair of solo shots from Nate Mondou in the fourth and sixth inning, followed by an additional three runs plated in the seventh and eighth inning.

Shawn Dubin tossed three scoreless innings, collecting four strikeouts and giving up just one hit on the evening.

The Space Cowboys and Aviators continue their six-game series at 9:05 PM CT Thursday evening at Las Vegas Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.