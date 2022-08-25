Oklahoma City Dominates El Paso

The Oklahoma City Dodgers led 12-1 after five innings and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 13-8 Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams have split the first two games of the six-game series.

The Chihuahuas hit four home runs in the loss. Catcher Cam Gallagher hit his first with the San Diego Padres organization in the third inning, third baseman Eguy Rosario hit his team-leading 21st in the seventh and designated hitter Luis Campusano and right fielder Kyle Martin hit back-to-back homers in the ninth. It was El Paso's first set of back-to-back home runs since Taylor Kohlwey and Brent Rooker on July 13 versus Round Rock.

El Paso starter Matt Waldron picked off two Dodgers runners early in the game, giving the Chihuahuas 29 pickoffs this year, which leads all of professional baseball. Chihuahuas starters have picked off three runners in the first two games of the series.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 8, Dodgers 13 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (65-53), Oklahoma City (68-51)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (0-1, 2.87) vs. Oklahoma City TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

