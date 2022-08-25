Salty: Rainiers Tripled up by Bees on Wednesday

Salt Lake City, UT - The Tacoma Rainiers (54-65) had their road series with the Salt Lake Bees (56-63) evened at a game apiece on Wednesday night, where a 9-3 defeat dropped Tacoma to 6-8 at Smith's Ballpark this season, against their most frequent opponent (12-14 overall). Salt Lake snapped a four-game skid in victory.

The Rainiers took the first lead after Evan White doubled off the right field wall in his first at-bat for a consecutive night. White scored on a Jarred Kelenic single to left.

Salt Lake promptly stung back with four runs in the bottom of the first inning, a night after being shutout in the series opener. Jake Gatewood, Jose Gomez (2-RBI triple) and Orlando Martinez had the run-scoring hits. It was 5-1 Bees in the third after another Martinez RBI single.

The home side expanded their lead in the middle innings when Jake Gatewood smashed his 17th home run of the season in the fifth, a two-run shot to right-center that followed a Dillon Thomas triple. Thomas, a member of Tacoma's 2021 championship club, had a three-hit night and scored four runs. After a two-out single in the sixth, he crossed home on a Gatewood triple into the right field corner, increasing the Bees lead to 8-1. The triple was Gatewood's fourth hit and fourth RBI.

Salt Lake southpaw Adam Seminaris logged five complete innings for a winning decision, allowing one (earned) run on six hits and a walk. The left-hander struck out three.

Derek Hill led off the seventh with an opposite field homer to right, his second since joining the Rainiers. Salt Lake snatched the run back in the home half however, when Martinez (leadoff walk) scored on an Anthony Mulrine single. Taylor Trammell's solo homer onto the right field berm in the top of the ninth concluded the evening's scoring.

The midpoint of this weeklong series will be on Thursday, a 5:35 PT/6:35 MT first pitch at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City. Rainiers lefty Austin Warner is scheduled to start on the mound, opposite Bees right-hander Luis Ledo.

