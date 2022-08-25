Dodgers Trounce El Paso

August 25, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







James Outman racked up six RBI and Michael Busch had four hits as the Oklahoma City Dodgers defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas, 13-8, Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to even the series between the top two teams in the PCL East Division. The Dodgers (68-51) scored 12 runs between the third and fifth innings after El Paso took the game's first lead on a home run by Cam Gallagher in the third inning. Oklahoma City answered with seven runs in the bottom of the third inning. With the bases loaded, Busch hit a RBI single. Edwin Ríos followed with a bases-loaded hit by pitch for a 2-1 lead. Outman later hit a bases-clearing triple for a 5-1 advantage and Ryan Noda followed with a RBI single. Hunter Feduccia's RBI single gave OKC a 7-1 lead. OKC scored five more runs in the fifth inning, including a RBI single by Busch, two-run ground-rule double by Ríos and two-run double by Outman for a 12-1 lead. El Paso hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning before a sacrifice fly by Outman. The Chihuahuas (65-53) went on score five runs in the ninth inning, including four runs on back-to-back homers with two outs.

Of Note: -The Dodgers evened their series against the Chihuahuas, 1-1, as the top two teams in the PCL East Division continued a six-game series. The first-place Dodgers extended their lead to 2.5 games ahead of second-place El Paso in the division standings.

-The Dodgers scored seven runs in the third inning, collecting six hits, three walks and a hit by pitch. It was OKC's highest scoring inning since the team scored 10 runs in the eighth inning of a 20-3 victory against Round Rock Aug. 14 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and was the sixth time this season the Dodgers scored seven or more runs in an inning.

-James Outman went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, sacrifice fly, run scored and six RBI. The six RBI tied his career-high mark set earlier this season July 24 in Sacramento. It was the third time this season with OKC that Outman finished a game with five or more RBI and third time since July 13. He now has 33 RBI through his first 27 Triple-A games. He is the first OKC player with two six-plus RBI games this season.

-Michael Busch finished the night 4-for-4 two a double, walk, two RBI and two runs scored as he reached base in all five of his plate appearances. The outing was Busch's third game with OKC with at least four hits since July 12.

-Miguel Vargas pushed his hitting streak to 10 games with a single and his league-leading 93rd run scored of the season. He entered the game as a defensive substitution in the seventh inning. He was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat in the seventh inning before connecting on a single in the eighth inning. During his 10-game hitting streak, Vargas is 14-for-34 (.412).

-El Paso hit four home runs Tuesday, including one in the seventh inning and back-to-back homers with two outs in the ninth inning. The four home runs tied the most allowed by the Dodgers in a game this season and first four-homer outing by an opponent since May 13 in Round Rock. The back-to-back-home runs by El Paso's Luis Campusano and Kyle Martin in the ninth inning were the sixth back-to-back homers allowed by OKC this season and second of August (Aug. 13 vs. RR).

-Edwin Ríos finished the game with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored. He now has seven RBI over his last four games as he matched his season-high mark Wednesday.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tommy Kahnle opened a Major League Rehab Assignment. He pitched the seventh inning, allowing two runs and two hits, including a home run. He faced five batters, throwing 12 pitches, including seven strikes. He has been on the LAD Injured List since May 14 due to right forearm inflammation. This is Kahnle's second rehab stint of the season with OKC as he began the season on the IL while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

What's Next: The series between the Dodgers and Chihuahuas continues at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tickets are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.