Space Cowboys Claim Series with 24-8 Triumph

Albuquerque, NM - Sugar Land plated eight runs in the third inning and belted eight homers to propel the Space Cowboys to a 24-8 victory over Albuquerque Sunday afternoon at RGCU Field.

Topes Scope:

- The Space Cowboys won the series, 4-2. Albuquerque is now 2-3-1 on the year and 0-2-1 at home. The club has lost three-straight sets.

-Albuquerque is 3-3 in series finales and have lost three-straight such contests.

-The Isotopes welcomed 53,070, fans over the six-game set, an average of 8,845 per game.

-Hunter Stovall extended his hitting streak to 16 games with one hit. It's the longest active streak in in all of MiLB and is tied for the longest streak in all of MiLB, active or not (also: Jorbit Vivas, Brayan Rocchio and Justyn-Henry Malloy). During the stretch, he is slashing .397/.494/.529 with six doubles, one homer 12 RBI and 14 walks. He has nine multi-hit efforts during the streak and nine overall.

-Jimmy Herron registered his sixth multi-hit effort of the season (two-straight) with two hits, including a double. Additionally, he recorded his second three-RBI game of the year. He has a hit in 11 of his last 12 games he's had an at-bat. During that stretch, he is slashing .368/.481/.658 with five doubles, two homers and 10 RBI. He also has a 12-game on base streak.

-Jonathan Morales collected three hits for the third time this season, and second time in three games. Overall, it's his eighth multi-hit effort.

-Daniel Cope drove in at least two RBI for the third time this season (also: four, two times)

-Bligh Madris belted the second pitch of the game for a homer, it's the fourth leadoff homer allowed this season (also: Madris and Fernando Tatis Jr., twice)

-The Isotopes relented four runs in the first frame. They've allowed 37 on the year, the most in all of Minor League Baseball.

-Albuquerque allowed back-to-back-to-back homers in the third to J.J. Matijevic, Pedro Leon and Grae Kessinger. It's the first back-to-back-to-back surrendered since July 25, 2019, at Salt Lake (Jose Rojas, Justin Bour Jared Walsh).

-Sugar Land's Pedro Leon, Grae Kessinger and Bligh Masris each collected two homer games. It's the sixth time this season Albuquerque has relented a two-homer game (also: Fernando Tatis Jr., Yorman Rodriguez and Jo Adell).

-The Isotopes allowed 24 runs, tying the most runs relented in club history (also: June 22, 2004 vs. Oklahoma). It's the tenth time Albuquerque has relented 20-plus runs.

-Albuquerque relented eight runs in the third inning, the most allowed this season and most since surrendering nine on Sept. 19, 2022, vs. El Paso.

-The Isotopes surrendered 30 hits, the second-most in club history (31, June 22, 2004 vs. Oklahoma).

-Josh Rogers relented five homers on the day, tying the franchise record for most allowed in a game (also: Matt Blank, July 26, 2004, and Tim Melville July 23, 2019).

-The Isotopes surrendered eight homers, tied for the most allowed in club history (also: July 23, 2019, at Salt Lake).

-Sugar Land's Korey Lee became the second player to record six hits against the Isotopes (also: Omar Quintanilla, July 4, 2011, vs. Round Rock).

-Over the six-game series, the teams combined for 140 runs, 178 hits, 28 homers and 75 walks.

-The Isotopes pitching allowed 2023 series highs in runs (76), hits (100), homers (16) and extra-base hits (47). Offensively, Albuquerque set 2023 series standards in runs (64), hits (78), homers (12) and extra-base hits (35).

On Deck: After an off-day Monday, the Isotopes will travel to Las Vegas to begin a six-game set Tuesday at 8:05 pm MT against the Aviators. Phillips Valdez is expected to start for Albuquerque while Luis Medina will toe the rubber for Las Vegas.

