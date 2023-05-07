Mann's Effort Not Enough as Dodgers Drop Finale at El Paso

May 7, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Devin Mann finished with four RBI as he doubled and homered Sunday afternoon, but the Oklahoma City Dodgers lost to the El Paso Chihuahuas, 11-7, in the series finale between the teams at Southwest University Park. The Dodgers (22-11) jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Ryan Ward challenged a called third strike call, which was overturned and he went to hit a two-out RBI single later in the at-bat for a 1-0 OKC lead. Mann followed Ward and connected on a three-run home run out to left field for a 4-0 advantage. The Chihuahuas (15-18) then scored five runs over their first two at-bats to take a 5-4 lead. Tim Lopes hit a two-run homer in the first inning before Matthew Batten tied the game in the second inning with a two-run double and Brandon Dixon's sacrifice fly gave El Paso a one-run advantage. OKC tied the game in the third inning, adding a run when Ben DeLuzio hit into a fielder's choice with the bases loaded. El Paso went on to score four more runs in the fourth inning, including a solo home run by Jantzen Witte, RBI single by Lopes and two-run homer by Dixon. Mann connected on a RBI double in the fifth inning and Patrick Mazeika followed with a RBI single to cut El Paso's lead to 9-7, but the Chihuahuas added back-to-back sacrifice flies in the fifth inning for a four-run lead. The Dodgers were held to one hit over the final four innings.

Of Note:

-With Sunday's defeat, the Dodgers lost their first series of 2023. OKC entered the El Paso series having won each of their first five series of the season. However, the Dodgers lost four of the final five games in El Paso and the Chihuahuas won the series, 4-2. The Dodgers have now lost eight of their last 11 games and 11 of their last 15 games in El Paso.

-Devin Mann hit his first home run of the season in the first inning with two runners on base. He also hit his Minors-leading 19th double of the season in the fifth inning. He has 16 doubles in his last 18 games, while hitting safely in 15 of the last 18 games and going 21-for-62 (.339) with 14 RBI and 11 runs scored...His four RBI Sunday were a season high and his highest RBI total since Sept. 11, 2022 against Tacoma in OKC when he also recorded four RBI...Mann also drew a walk Sunday.

-Ryan Ward finished with a game-high three hits as he went 3-for-4 with a RBI, walk and two runs scored. It was his third game of the season with three or more hits and first since April 23 in Albuquerque. It was also Ward's sixth multi-hit game of the season. Ward leads the Dodgers with 29 hits and 28 RBI in a team-leading 31 games played.

-The Dodgers have now homered in three straight games (3 HR) after being held without a home run in eight of their previous nine games. It is the team's longest stretch of consecutive games with a home run since a three-game span April 18-20 in Albuquerque (6 HR). OKC's four home runs from April 21-May 6 were the fewest among all Triple-A teams.

-The Dodgers allowed three home runs Sunday, accounting for five of El Paso's 11 runs in the game. OKC has now allowed a homer in eight straight games (14 HR), tying their longest streak of the season allowing a home run (8 games April 6-14; 17 HR). El Paso hit 12 home runs during the six-game series - the most homers allowed by the Dodgers in a series this season.

-Sunday was the fourth time this season the Dodgers allowed double-digit runs and first time since allowing 13 runs April 19 in Albuquerque. Sunday was also the fifth time this season an opponent tallied 13 or more hits against the Dodgers and first since that same April 19 road game.

What's Next: Following a day off Monday, the Dodgers continue their road trip and open a six-game series against the Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond starting at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.