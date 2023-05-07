Milone Masterful as Road Woes Continue

May 7, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









Tacoma Rainiers' Tommy Milone on the mound

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead) Tacoma Rainiers' Tommy Milone on the mound(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

Salt Lake City, UT - The Tacoma Rainiers (15-16) lost a fourth consecutive game to the Salt Lake Bees (15-17) on Saturday by a 5-4 final in 10 innings, matching their longest skid this season (April 26-29). The Rainiers slipped to 1-3 in extra innings (all on road), despite a superb outing by southpaw Tommy Milone. The veteran did not allow an earned run over seven complete innings, walking only one batter (5 H, 6 K). Milone struck out one batter in each of the first six innings.

Kean Wong put Tacoma out in front with a mammoth third inning home run to right field; it was the furthest traveling (428 feet) and second-hardest hit ball of the evening (108.1 mph). Mason McCoy was on base after singling a batter earlier, and it was 2-0 Rainiers.

The Wong homer was the only real mistake by Salt Lake starter Luis Ledo, the right-hander threw 78 pitches over 5.1 IP and both runs against him were earned (3 H, 3 BB, 6 K). The Bees scratched across a run in the sixth inning on a David Fletcher RBI single, scoring Jared Oliva (reached on error).

Tacoma went back ahead by two runs in the eighth. Brian O'Keefe led off with a base hit, moved over on a Mike Ford single, and eventually scored on an error.

The Bees tied it 3-3 in the eighth, dealing Milone a tough luck no-decision. Jo Adell doubled to the centerfield wall with two on base, scoring both Jack Lopez (double) and Fletcher (walk).

Matt Festa relieved Milone, and was nearly flawless over 2.0 scoreless IP: 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K.

In the 10th inning, Tacoma's auto runner (Pat Valaika, pinch) scored after Jake Scheiner singled and Zach DeLoach flew out to right field (sacrifice), but that was all. The Bees then loaded the bases with nobody out in the home 10th, and former Rainier Kevin Padlo (2021-22) continued a monster series against his past club. His two-RBI single to center walked it off for the home side, and dropped the Rainiers to 2-7 in one-run games. In the last three games Padlo has seven hits and seven RBI, including a pair of homers back on Thursday.

The series finale will commence at 12:05 PT/1:05 MT on Sunday afternoon at Smith's Ballpark. RHP Konner Wade will start for Tacoma against Salt Lake lefty Kenny Rosenberg, a rematch of Tacoma's 7-5 win on Tuesday.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.