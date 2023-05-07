Padlo Delivers Walk-Off Bees' Win

Kevin Padlo delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Bees a 5-4 walk-off win in front of 10,207 fans at Smith's Ballpark on Teacher Appreciation Night.

Trailing 2-0 in the sixth inning, the Bees mounted a comeback with David Fletcher bringing home Jared Oliva for the first run of the game. Then in the bottom of the eighth, Jo Adell delivered a 2-RBI double over the center fielder to tie things up. Tacoma was able to score the designated runner in the top of the 10th, but Salt Lake reliever Gerardo Reyes held the Rainiers to just a single run. In the bottom of the inning David Fletcher singled, Jo Adell was hit by a pitch and Padlo drilled the first pitch of the at-bat into the gap to give the Bees their fourth straight win. Padlo, a former Rainier, is 7-for-11 with two home runs and six RBIs in his last three games.

Luis Ledo got the start for the Bees and allowed two runs with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings of work. The Bees bullpen of Jhonathan Diaz, Jonathan Holder and Reyes combined to allow two runs (one earned) over 4.2 innings with Reyes picking up his first victory of the season. Michael Stefanic extended his on-base streak to 37 consecutive games with a fifth inning single.

The Bees (15-17) and Rainiers (15-16) wrap up the series with a Sunday afternoon matinee. First pitch at Smith's Ballpark is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. before heading to Sacramento for a six-game series with the River Cats next week.

