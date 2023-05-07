River Cats, Harrison Dominate Aviators In 9-3 Win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats got early offense and masterful pitching from Kyle Harrison on Saturday night before a paid crowd of 8,553 at Sutter Health Park. Harrison faced the minimum through four while striking out seven while the River Cats offense scored a pair of early runs on their way to a 9-3 win over the Last Vegas Aviators, their fourth consecutive victory.

Two Major League rehabbers, Bryce Johnson and Darin Ruf, hit back-to-back doubles to open the bottom of the first with Ruf driving in Johnson to give the River Cats a 1-0 lead. Ruf would go on to score on a wild pitch with two outs to make it a 2-0 advantage.

Sacramento doubled its lead in the third as Shane Matheny homered to start the frame and Patrick Bailey added a two-out RBI single to make it 4-0.

Harrison, meanwhile, was in the midst of his best outing of the season. Harrison allowed a one-out single to Conner Capel in the fourth and quickly erased it on an inning-ending double-play to close out his outing. The left-hander went four scoreless frames and struck out seven without issuing a walk.

The River Cats added to their lead in the fifth on a Matt Beaty RBI single while a second run scored on a throwing error by first baseman Tyler Soderstrom. Those were the final runs allowed by Aviators starter Colton Eastman (0-4), who suffered the loss after allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits while striking out seven.

Sacramento added its final three runs in the sixth facing Norge Ruiz, who gave up RBI singles to Will Wilson and Casey Schmitt.

The Aviators scored two runs in the sixth off River Cats reliever Erik Miller and added a run in the ninth off Nick Avila. Daniel Tillo (1-2), who pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth, was credited with the win for Sacramento.

The River Cats and Aviators close out their series on Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. PDT as Sacramento aims for a fifth straight win.

