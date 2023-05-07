Isotopes Walk-Off Space Cowboys in Another High-Scoring Game

May 7, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - In a game that featured four ties and five lead changes, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (11-20) fell 10-9 in walk-off fashion to the Albuquerque Isotopes (14-18) on Saturday night at Isotopes Park. Highlights from tonight's game, including Michael Brantley at first base, can be found here.

Sugar Land took a lead in the second inning thanks to a pair of two-outs hits. JJ Matijevic led off the inning with a double and scored on a one-out knock by Grae Kessinger. The third baseman advanced to second on a ground out and raced in to score on a single inside of first by Joe Perez, making it 2-0 Space Cowboys. Dixon Machado then worked a walk and Bligh Madris delivered another RBI knock, widening the Space Cowboys lead to 3-0. The hit extended Madris' on-base streak to a season-high 22 games, including hits in five straight.

RHP Jayden Murray dealt with runners on base in the first three frames but held the Isotopes off the board. Albuquerque broke through in the bottom of the fourth with a five-run inning on five hits, chasing Murray after 3.1 innings. RHP Devin Conn tossed 1.2 scoreless innings to keep Sugar Land within striking distance.

In the top of the sixth, Kessinger singled with two outs, bringing up Justin Dirden, who uncorked a two-run homer to right, his third straight game with a home run, tying the contest at 5-5. Another home run gave the Space Cowboys the lead in the top of the seventh when Michael Brantley walked against LHP Eli Ligos (BS, 2), ending the night for the Isotopes lefty. Korey Lee then launched a two-run homer to right off RHP Matt Koch, vaulting Sugar Land in front 7-5.

The lead would be short lived as Nolan Jones tripled off RHP Enoli Paredes (BS, 2) to start the bottom of the seventh and Elehuris Montero homered to left, once again bringing the contest level at 7-7. Paredes would finish his night by retiring the next three hitters in order.

Dirden was in the middle of the comeback in the top of the eighth for Sugar Land. RHP Stephen Jones plunked Kessinger with one out and Dirden drove him home with a triple off the right-field wall. It was the third hit of the night for Dirden, who finished a double shy of the cycle. After a strikeout, Machado added on an insurance run with a triple of his own, easily scoring Dirden to make it 9-7 Sugar Land.

LHP Blake Taylor (H, 1) allowed a run in the bottom of the eighth inning but struck out Michael Toglia to leave the bases loaded and preserve a one-run Space Cowboys' advantage. For a third consecutive day, RHP Joe Record (L, 1; BS,1) was called upon in the ninth and got a ground out and a strike out sandwiched around a single for the first two outs in the frame, but three straight singles tied the game and ultimately led to a walk-off 10-9 win for Albuquerque.

Needing a win to secure a series victory, the Space Cowboys conclude their six-game series with the Isotopes on Sunday afternoon in Albuquerque. RHP Bryan Garcia (1-3, 8.31) is scheduled to start for Sugar Land against Albuquerque LHP Josh Rogers (1-1, 5.79) for a 2:35 pm CT first pitch at Isotopes Park.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.