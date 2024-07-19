Southern Maryland Blanks Rockers 2-0

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Three Southern Maryland pitchers combined to throw a five-hit shutout as the Blue Crabs downed the High Point Rockers 2-0 on Friday night in front of a crowd of 2,135 at Truist Point.

Spencer Johnston (W, 5-1) went seven innings and struck out nine for SMD while walking just one. Johnston retired the final seven hitters he faced before exiting before the top of the eighth. Jason Creasy and Endrys Briceno (S, 10) hurled the final two innings and did not allow a base runner. High Point didn't land a base runner after Connor Owings drew a two-out walk in the fifth.

The Rockers loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth but Johnston struck out Quincy Latimore to escape the jam.

Matt Solter (L, 0-1), activated earlier in the day, pitched very respectably, allowing just four hits over his six innings while walking three and fanning four.

The Blue Crabs tallied a single run in the third when Aaron Hill singled, stole second, and scored on a single by Caleb Marquez. In the sixth, Juan Kelly worked a two-out walk from Solter, stole second, and scored on a single by Miles Williams.

Ben Aklinski had three of High Point's five hits. He was stranded in the first after a single, was left on base after a two-out double in the third and singled in the fifth.

Game two of the series is scheduled for a 6:35 start on Saturday at Truist Point. It will be Ben Aklinski Bobblehead Night with the first 1,000 fans receiving a free Bobblehead of Aklinski.

