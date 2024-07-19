Dirty Birds Defeat Gastonia 7-2

July 19, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds took game one from Gastonia Friday night. The Dirty Birds are now just one game back from first place. Charleston starter Stevie Ledesma earned his third win of the season. He threw a season high seven inning and allowed two earned runs off four hits. He walked one hitter and struck out three.

The Dirty Birds combined for nine hits and three of those were extra base hits. Philip Ervin hit his eighth home run of the season and his 16th double of the year. Jared Carr hit his seventh home run of the season.

The Dirty Birds host Gastonia for game two of the three-game series tomorrow at 6:35pm.

