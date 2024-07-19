Bradley Jr.'s Historic Night Leads Ducks Past Flying Boxcars

July 19, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 10-5 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ryan McBroom against Hagerstown starting pitcher Anthony Rodriguez. Hagerstown tied the game at one in the second on Osmy Gregorio's leadoff home run to left centerfield off Ducks starter Mike Montgomery.

The Ducks jumped back out in front 3-1 in the third thanks to a two-run home run to right centerfield off the bat of Jackie Bradley Jr. as the outfielder extended his hitting streak to a franchise record 26 consecutive games overall. The Flock batted around in the fourth and scored three times for a 6-1 advantage highlighted by an RBI infield single from Kole Kaler and a bases loaded walk issued to Ryan McBroom. Long Island made it 9-1 in their favor in the fifth on a JC Encarnacion RBI base hit, a Nick Heath run-scoring fielder's choice and a sacrifice fly by Ivan Castillo. After Hagerstown scored four times in the sixth to get to within 9-5, Aaron Antonini put the icing on the cake one half inning later with a leadoff four-bagger to right.

Montgomery (3-4) picked up the win, giving up five runs on six hits (one home run) over five and one-third innings pitched, walking two while striking out five. Rodriguez (0-4) was tagged with the loss, surrendering six runs on seven hits (one home run) in four innings of work, walking four and striking out a pair.

Bradley Jr. reached base three times with a home run and two walks, and Castillo chipped in with three hits, a run scored, a stolen base and a sacrifice fly.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars continue their three-game series on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Flagstar Bank. Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (3-5, 6.81 gets the start for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars right-hander Gunnar Groen (0-2, 7.61).

Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

