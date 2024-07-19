Lancaster Raps Out 17 Hits In Win

July 19, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster's lineup knocked out 17 hits on Friday night, and Matt Swarmer struck out 10, as the Lancaster Stormers opened a three-game series with a 12-6 victory over the Staten Island FerryHawks at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

With the win, the Stormers (10-2) maintained a two-game lead over the York Revolution in the North Division's second half.

The Stormers reached Staten Island starter William Kirwan for five runs in the second inning. Mason Martin led off with a booming home run to right. Gaige Howard and Joseph Carpenter reset the tables with singles. Shawon Dunston, Jr. ripped a base hit to right, scoring Howard. Carpenter also came home, and Dunston raced to third as the play was mishandled by Kolbi Johnson for a two-base error. Trace Loehr drove home Dunston with a one-out single to left, stole second and scored on an Isan Diaz double into the right field corner.

Swarmer (2-1) yielded an unearned run in the second and maintained a 6-1 lead into the seventh inning. Staten Island rallied on singles by Ben Norman and Johnson and a would-be sacrifice fly lost in the twilight sky. Swarmer struck out Kyle Dernedde for his 10th of the night, and Howard made a diving catch on a liner by Nate Scantlin to close out the inning.

The gap narrowed again in the top of the eighth with two runs off Adam Wibert. Pablo Sandoval doubled to left and scored on a single by Luis Castro. The Stormers defense failed to turn a double play on a grounder by Alejandro de Aza, and Norman made them pay with a double to right center to cut the lead to 6-4. Phil Diehl was summoned, and the lefty struck out Johnson to end the threat.

Lancaster put the game away with six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, the fifth time in six games that the Stormers have scored six or more in one frame.

Brady Tedesco (0-2) will make the start for the Stormers on Saturday evening against right-hander Mike Shawaryn (5-5). Fireworks will follow. Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 6:40.

NOTES: Lancaster had not allowed an earned run in 27 innings before the run in the seventh...Diaz, Dunston and Howard had three hits each...Dunston is batting .357 since June 4, and Howard is hitting .375 since June 6...Diaz has hit safely in seven straight... Swarmer became the second Lancaster pitcher to fan 10 in a game this season, joining Nile Ball, who struck out 11 on May 21.

Subject: Lan 12, SI 6 (box)

Game Date: 07/19/2024

Staten Island FerryHawks 6 AT Lancaster Stormers 12

YTD YTD

Staten Island AB R H BI AVG Lancaster AB R H BI AVG

Scantlin, N LF 5 1 3 1 .291 Dues, D 2B 4 1 1 2 .348

Guzman, J SS 5 0 0 0 .210 Diaz, I SS 4 1 3 1 .315

Sandoval, P 3B 5 1 2 2 .256 Hulsizer, N CF,LF 5 1 1 1 .286

Castro, L 1B 5 0 2 1 .372 Martin, M DH 4 2 1 1 .314

De Aza, A DH 4 1 0 0 .265 Howard, G RF 4 1 3 1 .309

Norman, B CF 4 1 2 1 .275 Stewart, J CF,PR 0 1 0 0 .222

Johnson, K RF 4 0 2 0 .274 Carpenter, J 1B 5 1 2 0 .285

Baldwin, R C 4 0 1 1 .042 Dunston Jr., LF,RF 5 1 3 3 .310

Dernedde, K 2B 4 2 1 0 .232 Proctor, C C 4 2 1 0 .268

Loehr, T 3B 4 1 2 1 .266

40 6 13 6 39 12 17 10

Staten Island 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 2 - 6 13 1

Lancaster 0 5 0 1 0 0 0 6 x - 12 17 1

2B--Scantlin, N LF (16), Sandoval, P 3B 2 (16), Norman, B CF (10), Diaz, I

SS (7), Howard, G RF (20), Dunston Jr., LF,RF (15). HR--Martin, M DH (6).

RBI--Scantlin, N LF (37), Sandoval, P 3B 2 (42), Castro, L 1B (36),

Norman, B CF (52), Baldwin, R C (3), TOTALS 6 (0), Dues, D 2B 2 (19),

Diaz, I SS (19), Hulsizer, N CF,LF (26), Martin, M DH (14), Howard, G RF

(30), Dunston Jr., LF,RF 3 (42), Loehr, T 3B (31), TOTALS 10 (0).

SF--Dues, D 2B (2). SB--Johnson, K RF (18), Dunston Jr., LF,RF (37),

Proctor, C C 3 (32), Loehr, T 3B (12). CS--Dunston Jr., LF,RF (2).

E--Johnson, K RF (2), Loehr, T 3B (10).

LOB--Staten Island 7, Lancaster 8. DP--I. Diaz(SS) - J. Carpenter(1B).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Staten Island

Kirwan, W (L,2-2) 4.1 11 6 5 1 2 1 5.64

Allegretti, C 1.2 1 0 0 0 2 0 4.05

Faello, M 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 5.02

Villrreal, B 0.1 2 5 5 3 1 0 135.14

Woodward, J 0.2 2 1 1 0 0 0 4.30

8 17 12 11 4 6 1

Lancaster

Swarmer, M (W,2-1) 7.0 7 2 1 0 10 0 5.21

Wibert, A 0.2 3 2 2 0 1 0 7.20

Diehl, P 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 0 3.86

Hoyt, J 1.0 3 2 2 0 0 0 6.38

9 13 6 5 0 12 0

WP--Woodward, J (3). SO--Guzman, J 3, Sandoval, P, Castro, L, De Aza, A 2,

Norman, B, Johnson, K, Baldwin, R, Dernedde, K 2, Hulsizer, N 3, Howard, G,

Proctor, C, Loehr, T. BB--Diaz, I, Martin, M, Howard, G, Proctor, C.

BF--Kirwan, W 25 (214), Allegretti, C 6 (170), Faello, M 3 (122),

Villrreal, B 6 (6), Woodward, J 4 (133), Swarmer, M 28 (122), Wibert, A 5

(24), Diehl, P (51), Hoyt, J 6 (112). P-S--Kirwan, W 84-54, Allegretti, C

21-15, Faello, M 14-9, Villrreal, B 30-12, Woodward, J 12-9, Swarmer, M

91-64, Wibert, A 19-10, Diehl, P 4-3, Hoyt, J 21-12.

T--2:59. A--4181

Weather:

Plate Umpire - Jonathan Lamattina, Field Umpire #1 - Ruben Ramirez, Field Umpire #3 - Freddy DeJesus

